Sinead O’ Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Sinead O’ Connor, a former Irish singer, songwriter, and activist, passed away on July 26, 2023, aged 56. However, at the time of her passing, there were numerous controversies about her death. After one year, the concerned authorities have finally passed the final verdict. To unravel the mystery around Sinead O’ Connor cause of death, continue reading the article!

Sinead O’ Connor Cause of Death

Initially, Sinead O’ Connor cause of death was ruled out as natural causes. Due to a vague statement, people developed complicated views about her passing. However, after 12 months, the air cleared.

Sinead O’ Connor cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. This was confirmed by Irish Independent.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is also known as COPD. It is a disease which is concerned with the lungs. COPD is caused by “long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter, most often from cigarette smoke.”

Connor’s husband, John Reynolds, registered the death certificate in London on 24th July. The deceased’s family expressed their sadness over her passing and requested privacy as they recovered from this deep loss. Her three children survive her.

Sinead O’ Connor died at her residence in London. She was found unresponsive by the police, who later handed the case over to the authorities for determining the reason behind her death.

Was Sinead O’ Connor Suffering Prior Her Death?

As opposed to the public opinion, Connor’s death wasn’t due to suspicious reasons.

It was reported that during her lifetime, the Irish singer was suffering from PTSD, depression, and suicidal tendencies. In 2022, the singer lost her son to an apparent suicide. Following this tragic event, she was quite mentally distressed. Her tweets were reflective of her declining mental state.

Much earlier in 2007, the late singer revealed on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had even attempted suicide. Following this confession, there were multiple instances which proved that Connor was suffering mentally.

Towards the end of 2020, she decided to seek professional help in the form of rehab. While explaining her decision, she revealed the dark truths about her past. Growing up with abuse and trauma had negatively impacted her mental health. To worsen the situation, she began her musical career while she was still suffering mentally.

A Tribute To Sinead O’ Connor

Throughout her career, Sinead O’ Connor has always worked according to her own terms and regulations. She was known to be fearless and dedicated to her craft. To raise voice against child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, Connor ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992. Her effort made a bold statement, but in return, she received a lot of backlash.

Being a public figure, she tried her best to discuss the issues that she had faced. In 2018, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat.

Her death was a huge loss to the industry. Multiple initiatives have been taken to celebrate her life. For instance, Dublin’s National Wax Museum unveiled O’Connor’s own wax figure. However, the figure received criticism from people because the figure was not up to the mark. Due to this, the museum had to review their work.

Connor lived a hard life but worked immensely hard in her career. 1987, she released her album “The Lion and the Cobra.” However, the singer received worldwide attention three years later, in 1990, with the release of “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.”

Her cover of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U” was a defining moment for her career.

Her cover of the Prince song "Nothing Compares 2 U" was a defining moment for her career.