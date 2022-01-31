Sifu Ps5 File Size Revealed And Preload Date Announced

Great news for fans because in order to download Sifu on Ps5 there is no need to clear the space. As it already is of very small size. Games on Ps5 usually require more than 100 GB so it is a relief to know that Sifu is only 7GB! This news was not revealed officially, instead, it got leaked. And the sources which disclosed this information have other interesting news as well. Continue reading to find out more.

We also know about Sifu Ps5’s mission lists! There are 6 confirmed missions, namely:

the prologue

the Squats

the Club

the Museum

the Tower

the Sanctuary

The base story is about revenge and it’s a Kung-Fu-related game. We first heard about the game back in February of 2021 and it has been almost a year since its updates. So, when are we finally getting Sifu? Well, the answer is very soon! The game is a Ps5 classic but if you’re a member of the last-gen club you might be able to play the game on Ps4. it is also scheduled to release on Windows PC.

The game was developed by SloClap. And we first saw it’s a glimpse in Thursday’s State of Play. Its story is quite simple but unique at the same time. You’ll play as a young Kung-Fu student who will seek revenge and also gain experience as the game progresses. Moreover, you can now pre-order the game on the PlayStation Store. The pricing details of the upcoming game are:

£39.99 GBP for normal punters,

£35.99 for people with PS Plus.

For those of you who are wondering what this peculiar word “Sifu” means we have got interesting information for you! It means teacher or master in Chinese. As the title of the game is a Chinese word you can expect a lot of old traditions and myths linked to the art of Kung-Fu.

Due to the game’s small size, you won’t have to delete it to make more space for other games. This is a benefit as the players will be able to explore the game to its maximum potential. But some are skeptical about its quality. Despite being only 7 GB the game does not lack in Graphics! In fact, it has one of the smoothest gameplay and the studio has truly outdone itself in the making of Sifu Ps5.

Sifu Ps5 is set to launch on February 8th, 2022 on Ps4, Ps5, and PC.

Gameplay

To put it simply, Sifu is an action-adventure game that is related to Kung-Fu. There are around 150 different moves that you can make use of to attack your enemy! So, you’ll never run out of attacks this is for sure. The “environmental attacks” might be a bit tricky. But if you are skilled enough you can get through them.

Another interesting bit about Sify Ps5 is that as you’ll progress in the game your character will also age. Time plays a rather different role in the game. If you’ll die in it you’ll come back as an even older version of yourself. This was probably to give the game a more realistic way. And as your character will age they’ll become more powerful.

Due to Dialogue Options, you can also skip any fights if you don’t wish to indulge in them. However, we don’t know if this option can be used in an unlimited way. There’s a trailer for Sifu as well which you can stream on YouTube. It will give you a better idea of what to expect from the game.

Story

The official synopsis for Sifu Ps5 reads:

“A kung fu student sets out to fulfill a life-long vendetta: hunt down and defeat the five assassins who brutally murdered his family. The game is set in a modern Chinese city and is mostly grounded in reality, though magic exists in the world as the protagonist possesses a magical talisman that revives him whenever he suffers a fatal injury in combat, with the downside being that he ages a specific number of years with each resurrection and will eventually die once the talisman’s magic is used up.”

System Requirements (Min, Max, and Recommended)

Minimum requirements:

Windows OS: Windows 7 or later

Windows Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

Windows Memory: 8 GB RAM

Windows Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

The maximum requirements are yet to be revealed. But stay tuned! Because in case of any updates we’ll update this site instantly.