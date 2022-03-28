Shameless Season 12 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

Shameless is a series that is loved by millions of viewers. It already has 11 seasons, but what fans want to see is Shameless Season 12. After the last season ended, fans have been even more eager to see the story continue.

Have you never watched Shameless? Well, it’s time you binge-watch the series now. For context let us give you an overview of Shameless.

The story is about an Irish American family dealing with a drunken father. To take care of her siblings, the eldest daughter starts working and acting like a parent.

The eldest daughter named Fiona continues to live her life while taking care of her siblings. Each episode of the show features one of the siblings getting in trouble.

The story in the show has been presented in such a perfect way that it has caught the attention of the audience. Hence, all fans are anxiously waiting for Season 12. And so here are the latest updates on Shameless season 12.

Until now, no official announcement about Season 12 has been made. Yes, we still don’t know if we will be getting a twelfth Season or not.

However, considering the fan following the season has, we can hope to see Season 12 on our screens. Until then viewers will have to wait patiently for an official announcement about the season.

Shameless Season 12 Cast

We still don’t know if Shameless will get a new season or not. However, if Shameless Season 12 does come out, we can expect to see the cast of the previous seasons reprise their roles.

Other than the previous cast, we can expect to see some new faces in Season 12 as well. Some new entries are always expected in new seasons!

Given below is a list of the actors we can expect to see in Season 12.

Emmy Rossum

William H. Many

Ethan Cutkosky

Jeremy Allen White

Shanola Hampton

Steve Howey

Shameless Season 12 Episodes

The previous seasons of Shameless have all had 12 episodes each. Therefore, we can expect 12 episodes in Shameless Season 12 as well.

However, we still are not sure about the number of episodes we’ll see in Season 12. Each episode will probably be 30 to 40 minutes long just like the previous episodes of the series.

Trailer

As no official announcement about Season 12 has been made, the season doesn’t have a trailer either.

Trailers for seasons get released 15 to 20 days before a season is set to be released. Therefore, we have to wait for the trailer of Season 12 to come out.

We hope we get to hear more about Season 12 soon and it is as good as the previous 11 seasons of the series. Until then all viewers can do is sign petitions, make trends and hope for the best. Moreover, as soon as we get any more updates on season 12, we will update it here.