365 Days 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer

Get ready to see Massimo again now that 365 Days 2 will be releasing soon now that covid 19 is under control.

Based on a trilogy series written by Blanka Lipinska, 365 released initially only in Poland in cinemas. It was then brought by the streaming giant, Netflix. Since then the series has been viewed by millions and been under the spotlight for a long time. It has also been a topic of controversy as some people found the storyline disturbing. They also thought that Massimo’s behaviour towards Laura was an indication of violence. On the other hand, fans of the trilogy tried to defend Massimo and referred to 365 days as a polish version of 50 Shades of Grey.

Because the first part was such a huge hit, Netflix decided to renew the show and release parts 2 and 3 of it one by one. They both will also be based on the books except that this time Netflix will try to censor out scenes that will be subject to controversy and give out any wrong messages. Anyways, we are sure 365 Days 2 will win hearts once again. And are just as excited as fans to watch it when it releases. Thus, here are all the latest details about the sequel.

No official release date for 365 days 2 has been announced. Although we do know that the sequel will be released in 2022 on Netflix. There will be no cinematic release.

The sequel was supposed to begin production in August 2020 but the pandemic got in the way delaying the process. Then filming for the polish movie began back in May 2021. In addition to this filming took place in two countries, Poland and Italy. So since it’s been a while, post production would have probably begun by now. Hence, we are sure that the release date for the much awaited sequel isn’t that far behind.

Cast

With a couple of new cast members and many of the old cast members reprising their roles, we are sure the cast list for 365 days 2 is no short of amazing. And so, here is everyone we know will be a part of the sequel.

Michele Morrone as Don Massimo Torricelli

Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel

Magdalena Lamparska as Olga

Tomasz Stockinger as Tomasz Biel

Bronisław Wrocławski as Mario

Otar Saralidze as Domenico

Gianni Parisi as Massimo’s father

Mateusz Łasowski as Martin

Simone Susinna as Marcelo “Nacho” Matos

Natasza Urbańska as Anna

Grażyna Szapołowska as Klara Biel

Besides these, if any new cast members are confirmed for 365 days 2, we will let you know here.

365 Days 2 Plot

The first part of the movie ended on a cliffhanger that surprised all viewers. But since the movie was based on a trilogy, we are sure Laura will survive.

Moreover, Massimo and Laura will even get a chance to start their lives once again together. They will even get married and have a baby.

But things take a turn and not for good as Laura gets kidnapped once again by another man who has fallen for her. The surprising thing is that Laura too, will get feelings for him.

So, how will Massimo handle the situation and win back the love of his life and the mother of his baby? The story is sure to have some weird plot twists and the story is bound to get messier than last time.

In addition to this, Łukasz Kluskiewicz, Netflix Content Acquisition Manager of films for CEE and Poland, spoke about the upcoming sequel and Blanka Lipińska’s constant involvement in the 365 days movies to deadline. He said:

“We’re working closely with Blanka Lipinska, the author of the 365 Days trilogy of books and writer of the film, to continue Laura and Massimo’s story on screen. Their journey together is full of many twists and turns as our characters continue to grow and learn more about themselves.”

365 Days 2 Trailer

Since the sequel is slated for a 2022 release date, the trailer for it isn’t far behind. However no official trailer has been released yet. And it will release probably a month before the actual movie airs.

If we get any more updates about 365 days 2, we will update it here.