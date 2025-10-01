Selena Gomez’s Mother Reveals Who Walked Her Down The Aisle At Her Fairytale Wedding

Pop star Selena Gomez married songwriter and producer Benny Blanco on Saturday (September 27, 2025) at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara County, California (near Goleta). Their intimate wedding ceremony was attended by around 170 of their closest friends and family. The following day, Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, celebrated her daughter’s big day and spoke about the special moment, revealing who walked Selena down the aisle at her fairytale wedding.

Mandy took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the newlyweds, revealing that it was her father, Selena’s grandfather, David Michael Cornett, who walked her down the aisle.

She wrote: “What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know… All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son-in-law @itsbennyblanco… It was a fairytale come true and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!”

Selena and Benny too shared adorable pictures from their fairytale wedding. Friends and fans flooded their posts with congratulatory messages.

It has to be noted that among the roughly 170 guests were her best friend Taylor Swift, her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, as well as Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello among others.

For the uninitiated, Selena and Benny made their relationship public in December 2023 after months of dating. A year later, they announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing photos from the picnic proposal and a glimpse of her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring.

Earlier this year (2025), Selena and Benny had revealed in an interview with Interview magazine that Selena’s mom had played cupid in their relationship.

The actress and singer revealed that it was “around 16 or 17” when her mom arranged a meeting for the two of them to talk with Benny to discuss music.

Benny was quoted by the magazine as saying, “Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet.”

For eight years, Mandy and her husband, Brian Teefey, managed Selena’s career during her rise to fame on the Disney Channel.