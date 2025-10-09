Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Wedding: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran And Camila Cabello Among A-List Guests

Selena Gomez married boyfriend Benny Blanco on Saturday (September 27, 2025) About 170 guests attended the star-studded celebration, according to People, which described the event as a lively, A-list affair.

According to a source close to the bride and groom who spoke to People, Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who attended the wedding, also teamed up to deliver a speech at the rehearsal dinner. From the music world, her bestie Taylor Swift, Benny’s longtime friend Ed Sheeran, Finneas, SZA and Camila Cabello all attended the couple’s big day. While Mark Ronson took on DJ duties, the source revealed, both Taylor and Ed Sheeran gave speeches during the reception.

Other guests who attended are Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Cara Delevingne, Eric André, Selena’s Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez, along with several cast members from Wizards of Waverly Place.

A source close to the pop star also revealed to the news outlet that the wedding was a “lively” one.

The insider was quoted by the news outlet as saying, “Everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun. They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room.”

Before the wedding, several celebrities hinted that they were a part of the star-studded guest list.

In May 2025, Ed Sheeran revealed during Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector Test” series that he had already received an invitation to the wedding.

On September 9, 2025, Selena, who appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealed that her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short, would be “the ring bearer.”

In the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast episode on September 9, Martin expressed his happiness for Selena, saying he adores her and is thrilled that she is getting married to Benny. He had said, “I just adore her. I’m so happy that she’s getting married to this fabulous guy, Benny Blanco, who’s just one of the great, cool guys and funny and loose, and she adores him. I’m just thrilled for her happiness.”

In an interview with Extra, earlier this month (September 2025), Martin Short and his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Steve, said they are having the perfect wedding gift. Steve was quoted as saying, “I have the perfect wedding gift, and we are going to give it to them together.”

Gomez’s former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star and current Wizards Beyond Waverly Place castmate, David Henrie revealed to Parade in August 2025 that he would “100%” be attending the wedding and added that he was “very excited.”

In September 2025, David told People that he and his wife, Maria Cahill spoke about the wedding a lot as they were organizing it.

Paris Hilton’s sister Nicky spilled to Access Hollywood that she would be on the wedding guest list. At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, when Nicky asked, “Aren’t you attending that?” Paris replied, “Yeah, I wasn’t going to say that, but I don’t know. I wasn’t planning on it.”

Post wedding, Selena and Benny shared adorable pictures from their fairytale wedding. Friends and fans congratulated the couple by commenting on their posts.