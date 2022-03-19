Sanditon Season 2 Sneak Peek before the Premiere

Sanditon Season 2 will premiere soon and with the news, it can be said that Sandition will be back on the screen. It is now officially known that Season 2 will be airing in March. The first season of Sanditon was broadcasted back in 2019 on ITV. However, it was then cancelled by the station. With the information that Sanditon Season 2 will be back on the screen, the fans are curious about the release date of the same.

Season 2 will premiere on 20th March 2022 on BritBox UK. According to reports, Sanditon Season 2 will consist of a six episode series. After the premiere, Season 2 will be running on a weekly basis till 25th April 2022.

Sanditon Season 2: Plot

An official synopsis of Sanditon Season 2 has dropped the message that the second season will be taking place after nine months of the placement of season one. Along with that, the official synopsis reads that CHarlotte has returned to the beautiful seaside resort and has managed to attract the attention of not one but two men. In addition to that, it tells the audience that a new adventure awaits.

Casts

Sanditon Season 2 will see both old and new faces. Rose Williams will be seen as Charlotte Heywood and Crystal Clarke will return to her as Miss Lambe. Anna Reid will be portraying Lady Denham again and Krish Marshall will be seen as Tom Parker again. The cast of Season 2 will be further joined by Ben Lloyd – Hughes who will be playing the role of Alexander Colbourne. The actor was previously seen in Me Before You.

Additional casts of Season 2 will include Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood, Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter, Frank Black as Captain Declan Fraser, Alexander Vlahos as Charles Lockhart and Tom Weston-Jones as Colonel Francis Lennox.

With an IMDb rating of 7.8, Sanditon has managed to impress the fans for sure. Andrew Davies is the creator of the show and the series belongs to the drama and romance genre. The series made its debut on 25th August 2019 and is based on the book written by Jane Austen. However, it needs to be noted that Jane Austen only completed 11 chapters and the work portrayed in Season 2 will be a mixture of what Jane Austen wrote and of course, the screenwriter Andrew Davies.

Most of the filming of Sanditon Season 2 took place in Clevedon, Somerset, England. Red Planet Pictures, Independent Television and Masterpiece Theatre are the production companies involved in making of Season 2. The run time of each episode is approximately 60 minutes long.

Interestingly, Sanditon was cancelled by its British producers even before the first season aired which made things really complicated for the series. The cancellation news resulted in an outcry amongst the fans and finally, Masterpiece managed to strike a deal with BritBox, the UK for two additional seasons of Sanditon which can be seen as quite an achievement. This deal has finally resulted in Season 2 and the fans are waiting for the second season dearly.

The filming of Season 2 began in July 2021 and the series is all set to be aired by March 2022 as per the official announcement. Sanditon Season 2 can be seen as an outcome of a deal between PBS and BritBox along with the fact that ITV has acquired the series for broadcast. Season 2 will see both departure and arrival of new cast members and it will be interesting to see how things turn out in the second series.