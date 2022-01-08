Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Queens, Premier Date, Finale and Where to Watch

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 just premiered on January 7, 2022, and it has already made headlines. The season’s premiere has made it clear that this season will be a whirlwind ride that viewers will absolutely love. With an elimination already in the first episode, here is everything viewers need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 to begin watching it.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Queens

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 has come up with 14 new queens to make their way up the ladder and ultimately to find the top queen. This season’s contestants are:

Alyssa Hunter

Bosco

June Jambalaya

Kerri Colby

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté

Orion Story

Willow Pill

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Daya Betty

DeJa Skye

Jasmine Kennedie

Jorgeous

Lady Camden

Maddy Morphosis

All these contestants need to bring in their A-game from the beginning because the winner’s journey isn’t going to be easy. This season also features the show’s first-ever heterosexual drag queen Maddy Morphosis. In a live stream, Maddy spoke about her sexuality saying:

“While I am straight, I don’t consider myself a straight drag queen. I’m just a drag queen who happens to be straight.”

We cant wait to see how all these queens perform and shine.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Judges

The judges this year will be hard on the contestants as the show’s difficulty level seems to be rising. Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews will be seen judging the queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14. An official list for the guest judges has also been released, including Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Taraji P. Henson, and Alicia Keys.

Season 14 with a Twist

Unlike all previous seasons, this season will be eliminated in its first episode. And sadly, viewers will have to bid Orion Story, the queen from Missouri, goodbye in the first episode, which has already premiered on Friday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 How to watch

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 will be airing on VH1. But, if you do not have a cable tv package or if your package doesn’t include VH1, you can watch it online as well. This is because the episodes will be available for watching on many live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, which also has a free trial.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 winner

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 will get a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics. The reigning queen will also win a cash prize of $100,000 along with a crown and sceptre. While the competition has only begun, it seems like each drag queen has a lot to offer. And only in the last episode we will get to know who will get to take home the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar“.

Is RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 already renewed?

RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming again for another season to wow its viewers. The news of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 was announced on November 4, 2021, via RuPaul’s social media. Casting for the new season began on the same day and came to an end on January 7, 2022. However, an official list hasn’t been announced yet. And it will probably be some time until that happens. So until then, watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14, which is currently airing new episodes.