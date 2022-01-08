House of The Dragon: What You Need To Know Is Here!

All About The House of The Dragon

House of the Dragon is already going on since the period of war going on between the people of the Targaryen family. This civil war took place almost 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones and Martin.

Even though House of the Dragon is considered as the prequel to Game of Thrones. However, as said by the creative team of the show that this series is going to have its own set of identities and it is going to evolve in its own way through the entire duration of the show.

16 Innovative Ways To Help Cut Costs On Your Household Bills This Year

And if we make it clear to you this show is going to be a combination of a lot of political plotting and a lot of bloodsheds. Along with, that we are also going to see a lot of giant dragons that fans are expecting to see.

However, this time we are going to see no violence toward women as in Game of Thrones and much likely is going to have lesser violence than before.

Who is Producing House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is co-produced by George R.R. Martin( who is the main author of the book behind the idea of the Game of Thrones) and Ryan Condal,( who is the screenwriter and producer of the most famous TV series Colony along with the movie Rampage). Along with that Miguel Sapochnik and Condal, the director of all 6 episodes of Game of Thrones will also be a part of the House of Dragons.

And if we look into some tweets and posts from December 2021, Martin shared in his blog that he has watched an overall draft of the 1st episode and he is in love with it. He had added that this series is dark, powerful, and visceral exactly the way he likes his shows to be.

Further adding Miguel and Ryan have done a wonderful job and the case will be the same as the Game of Thrones. He also added that all the fans have just heard about the case and the show but after watching it they will definitely fall in love with the show.

Has the Production For House of The Dragon Started Yet?

Yes! The production of this show has already started in April 2021. Now the show is in full force and is producing for the show in England. Other than England there are various other spots including Morocco, Iceland, and Croatia.

House of the Dragon Release date

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding the release date. However, it is expected that House of the Dragonis going to release in the year 2022. So if everything goes well we will see the details soon.

House of the Dragon Trailer

As no official announcement has been made yet we have no update about any particular trailer yet. However, a teaser was released showing us the first the 1st look of the show was released on 5th October 2021.

House of the Dragon Cast

King Viserys Targaryen(by Paddy Considine).

Alicent Hightower( by Olivia Cooke) is acting as the daughter of the Hand of the King.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen( by Emma D’Arcy ) acted as 1st child of the king and was also declared as the ruler of the 7 kingdoms.

The Eleventh Doctor(by Matt Smith ) acts as Prince Daemon Targaryen and will be heir to the throne.

Corlys Velaryon( by Steve Toussaint ), or also known as “The Sea Snake.

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon(by Eve Best ) She is acting as the wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon. She is also called “The Queen Who Never Was”.

Otto Hightower(by Rhys Ifans) is acting as the Hand of the King.

Other cast members who are in the show include Sonoya Mizuno, Milly Alcock, Fabien Frankel, Ryan Corr, Emily Carey, David Horovitch, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Graham McTavish, Gavin Spokes, Bill Paterson, and Ewan Mitchell.

Where Can You Watch House of the Dragon?

This show is going to be premiered on the HBO cable network. It is also going to be available on the HBO Max streaming service. However, both will be needing a subscription.

However, until any further updates stay tuned with us so that we can keep you updated with your favorite shows and characters.