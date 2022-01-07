Jared Leto’s Morbius Discharge Gets Deferred in the Midst of Omicron Spike; Will Hit the Screens on This Date

Welcome back Fam! Today we have some news for you about your most favorite show Morbius and all related updates regarding it. As per the reports, the fans now will have to wait a bit more for this all-time favorite Jared Leto’s Morbius.

This movie will be premiered as the Sony-Marvel release. This movie was planned to be released earlier in the month of January 2022 but now due to new covid restrictions, the movie is all to be released on 1st April 2022.

This news was announced most recently based on the situation of this pandemic. Morbius’ was previously postponed in the year 2020 for a year and was to be out in 2021. However, due to the recent situations, it got postponed once again by a year. Hopefully, we will get to watch this amazing movie soon.

Morbius was all planned to be premiered in US theaters from 28th January 2022. However, it will now be released directly in the month of April as the Omicron cases have been increased.

And as we have been reported recently that Morbius will be clashing with Easter Sunday on the release date. Easter Sunday is a comedy movie with actors Jimmy O. Tiffany Haddish, and Yang starring in the film. Along with that, the thriller movie of Chris Pine The Contractor is also set to be released on 1st April 1, of the current year.

When Will Jared Leto’s Morbius Be Going to Be Finally Released?

And if we look at the trailer released in the year 2021for the upcoming movie of Morbius. In the trailer, Jared Leto was first introduced to us as the main lead of the movie antihero Michael Morbius. He was seen performing a serious gamble to treat his rare blood which will help him connect to all the darkness he contains in himself.

He was seen performing this to turn himself into a Vampire. Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa along with all other co-stars such as Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, and Al Madrigal.

And if we consider all the responses received after watching the trailer of Morbius along with so much of a positive response for the recent releases. With the recent success of the movies such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home it is more likely that sony wishes to wait for the correct time to release the movie.

However, if the movie is released during the Omicron spike would be a big loss for the business and after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home recently it had become the highest-earning of all the time in the US.

So with this, we are hopeful that the movie will finally be released in April and if the situation is all good we will get to see our favorite characters back again on the big screen. Until any further updates from the makers of the film, we are considering this as the final decision. Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing content about the show and your favorite characters.