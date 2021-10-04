Riverdale Season 6 Set to Premiere Soon

Riverdale is an American teen mystery crime television drama series inspired by the characters of Archie Comics. The show was reformed by a chief creative officer of Archie Comic Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for The CW and produced by CBS Studios and Warner Bros. Television along with Archie Comics and Berlanti Productions.

The filming of the series took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and was originally discovered as a feature movie adaptation for Warner Bros. Pictures, the concept was then re-discovered as a television drama series for Fox.

The development shifted to The CW in 2015 where the show was ordered for a pilot. The series starred KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Drew Ray Tanner, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Luke Perry, Charles Melton, Skeet Ulrich, Erinn Westbrook, and Vanessa Morgan. The show revolves around KJ Apa as Archie Andrews’s life in the small town of Riverdale and tries to discover the mysterious darkness hidden after his so-called perfect portrait.

The series initially premiered on 26th January 2017 and concluded on 11th May 2017 it gained much affirmative feedbacks. The show has succeeded in winning millions of hearts and has a rating of 6.7 out of 10 on IMDB and 86% on rotten tomatoes.

The series released Riverdale Season 4 on 9th October 2019, which concluded on 6th May 2020, and just after 3 months approximately, the CW decided to renew the show for season 5 which aired on 20th January 2021 which will wrap up on 6th October 2021.

We know there are a lot of fans waiting to know everything about season 5 and we have got every latest update here, read the full article to catch up with all the information.

Riverdale Season 6 Release Date

Just after one month of the release of the fifth season of the series, the CW announced the renewal of the series for the sixth season in February 2021 and the great news is that the upcoming season is scheduled to release on 6th November 2021 which is just after a month of the end of the fifth season. The filming of Riverdale Season 6 began on 30th August 2021.

Another round at Pop’s! #Riverdale has been RENEWED for Season 6! pic.twitter.com/ctqGVtlF2w — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) February 4, 2021

Riverdale Season 6 Cast

There is no official announcement made yet regarding the cast but we believe that the characters will return from the previous season to reprise their roles, check out the name below.

KJ Apa in the role of Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart in the role of Betty Cooper

Cole Sprouse in the role of Jughead Jones

Camila Mendes in the role of Veronica Lodge

Marisol Nichols in the role of Hermione Lodge

Ashleigh Murray in the role of Josie McCoy

Madchen Amick in the role of Alice Cooper

Madelaine Petsch in the role of Cheryl Blossom

Mark Consuelos in the role of Hiram Lodge

Luke Perry in the role of Fred Andrews

Skeet Ulrich in the role of F. P. Jones

Casey Cott in the role of Kevin Keller

Charles Melton in the role of Reggie Mantle

Drew Ray Tanner in the role of Fangs Fogarty

Vanessa Morgan in the role of Toni Topaz

Molly Ringwald in the role of Mary Andrews

Erinn Westbrook in the role of Tabitha Tate

Nathalie Boltt in the role of Penelope Blossom

Martin Cummins in the role of Tom Keller

Tiera Skovbye in the role of Polly Cooper

Alvin Sanders in the role of Pop Tate

Lochlyn Munro in the role of Hal Cooper

Asha Bromfield in the role of Melody Valentine

Peter James Bryant in the role of Waldo Weatherbee

Tom McBeath in the role of Smithers

Hayley Law in the role of Valerie Brown

Marion Eisman in the role of Doris Bell

Barbara Wallace in the role of Rose Blossom

Hart Denton in the role of Chic

Jordan Connor in the role of Sweet Pea

Nikolai Witschl in the role of Dr. Curdle Jr.

Bernadette Beck in the role of Peaches ‘N Cream

Sean Depner in the role of Bret Weston Wallis

Sarah Desjardins in the role of Donna Sweett

Mishel Prada in the role of Hermosa Lodge

Ryan Robbins in the role of Frank Andrews

Sommer Carbuccia in the role of Eric Jackson

Greyston Holt in the role of Glen Scot

Chris Mason in the role of Chad Gekko

Adeline Rudolph in the role of Minerva Marble

Riverdale Season 6 Plot

We can expect time jumps in season 6 and things will be much more adventurous, the creator of the show joked saying that season 6 may prove to be more mysterious than ever. However, we think we will surely be able to watch all our dearest characters grow up.

Though not much has yet been revealed regarding the expected plot of the Riverdale Season 6 we may be able to reach more certain possibilities once the fifth season ends as then we can say how are they going to proceed further with the story of the next season. Well, we hope we get a glimpse of it soon.

Riverdale Season 6 Trailer

The official trailer of Riverdale Season 6 has not been released yet and we are sure that we won’t have to wait much for the first look of the trailer since the series is scheduled to release in November 2021.

Conclusion

The series has achieved immense success and the upcoming season is also going to be more interesting as said by the creator of the show. We will keep you updated with the latest information, until then stay tuned.