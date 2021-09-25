Tiger King Season 2- When is it Releasing?

Exposing Big Cat conservationists and private zoos, Tiger King has opened our eyes to the world of lies, betrayal, and facades. The series first season caught the attention of more than 67 million people. It broke records and won several awards. Obviously, one season of such a phenomenal series isn’t enough. Plus, fans are dying to know what happens now that Joe Exotic is in prison. If you too are curious to know more about Tiger King Season 2, we have some pretty exciting news for you. You can find out all about Tiger King Season 2’s renewal, predicted release date, plot, and much more down below.

Tiger King Season 2 Release Date

In April 2020, Netflix came out with its most-viewed crime drama TV series Tiger King. The show was an absolute hit among viewers. Hence, it is no surprise that Netflix renewed the series for a second season almost immediately after the first one ended.

On September 23, 2021, Netflix announced that Tiger King season 2 will be coming to screens sooner than expected. The popular streaming platform tweeted on its Twitter account that Season 2 will be “coming back this year.” It also said that “season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!”

While the official release date is still a mystery, we can predict that it will be premiering quite soon.

Tiger King Season 2 Cast

The cast for Season 2 of Tiger King is not known as of yet. However, we are sure Joe Exotic will be returning as the lead character for the forthcoming season. As soon as the cast for the second season is announced, we will surely let you guys in on all the exclusive details.

Plot

Season 2 will pick up the story from where the first one left off. The first season ended with Joe Exotic getting imprisoned due to his corrupt animal values. The second season will deal with the aftermath of this. Will we see him struggling in prison in the second season? How will he manage to clear his name? What exactly will happen in the second season. And let’s not forget about Baskins. What will she do now that her arch-nemesis is finally behind bars? Has she fulfilled her role in the series? Based on the real Carole Baskins’s disapproval of Season 1, there is a high chance she won’t let her character be a part of the second one. The animal activist shared her feelings about season 1 saying,

“It was just a few weeks ago that Rebecca Chaiklin had reached out asking if we could clear the air. I have been speaking about how we had been so misled into thinking this was going to be the Blackfish for big cats and then it turned out to be the freak show that they produced. So when she said she wanted to clear the air, I felt like, you know, that’s just absolutely ridiculous. It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them. Why would she ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again? And so I told her to just lose my number.”

Tiger King Season 2 Trailer

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Tiger King Season 2. However, Netflix did release an announcement trailer for its upcoming true-crime TV series. It included Tiger King Season 2, Bad Vegan, Trust No One, The Tinder Swindler, The Puppet Master, and Unbelievable. You can view it on Netflix’s official youtube channel.

We will be sure to update you guys as soon as we get any updates regarding the upcoming season.