Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Relist their Beverly Hills Estate for $12.25M

According to the Read Deal Report, the A-list couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have heaved their heavenly beautiful trophy home back onto the market. The traditional Home situated on the East Coast can now be purchased for the reduced price of $12.25 million. Earlier, In June 2020, the couple had tried to offer the luxurious property for $14 million. But, a few times just after posting for the sale, the value of the property was reduced by $1 million, and ultimately, reached $13 million.

Taking into consideration the reduced value of the property, in October 2020 the couple decided to quote the selling price of the posh mansion to $12.25 million or if anyone is up to taking the property for rent then the value will be $49,000 per month. Then they decided to take off the listing after a couple of months passed and now, about a year later, it’s here again.

Do You Know the Purchase Price of their Heavenly Home?

Based on the current valuation, the couple still manages to come out forward. As per reports shared earlier, the actors had bought the wonderful luxurious mansion for $10.2 million in 2014 following their engagement in the year 2013.

The couple has made headway to construct a fully customized home a short distance away, from the ground up. Recently, in Architectural Digest they have their beautiful fancy and kind of farmhouse style area with an entertainment shed.

The two different kinds of home selection reflect the choices of the power couple and prove that they have evolved their choices over time a lot. And as we know that the taste can be changed or updated with trends, so even if their current home which they are planning to build doesn’t seem to be suitable to them the high-end property on the market is very much incredible and breath-taking as well.

Those who want to have a look at the pictures of their home which they have posted to sell, please go and check it on realtor.com and your reaction will be jaw-dropping after seeing those incredibly wonderful surreal pictures. The Mansion has everything beautifully designed like Entrance, Family room, Living room, Dining area, Kitchen area, breakfast room banquettes, office, bedroom along with beautiful fireplace and bathroom.

Let’s cover the details about the Mansion, we know that many people are eager to know everything inside the Mansion

The mansion is situated in the guard-gated community of Hidden Valley, CA, and constructed in the year 1999, the luxurious property offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a living area of a whopping 7351 square feet. The interior is also designed with hand-crafted moldings, oak flooring, and French Doors which open towards the courtyard.

The surreal living space has an official living room and dining area, wet bar along a wooden paneled office area. An open kitchen area along with a breakfast table and faces towards a family room with a fireplace.

Four en suite bedrooms add detail to the floor upstairs, along with the master suite which characterizes cubicle windows, dual step-in cabinets, and an extraordinary luxurious shower with a separated standing tub. On the downstairs, there is a fully temperature systemized wine room, guest room, gym, and sauna.

The exterior offers more than half an acre of swirling, green lawn along with a pool. A generous outdoor area is covered with a stone terrace and is equipped with an outdoor bar, kitchen, and area to dine in.

There can be some individuals who are now curious to know about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, so read below to cover this as well.

Who are the A-List couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis?

Mila Kunis began her acting career as a child debuting in: “That 70’s Show” and then jumped onto movies like Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Ashton Kutcher is recognized for his roles in comedy movies like “Dude Where’s My Car?” and “Two and a Half Men”. He is not only an actor but investor also, the companies in which he invested include Skype and Airbnb.