Rihanna Welcomes Third Baby With A$AP Rocky, Shares Adorable First Picture

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child, their first daughter together, on September 13, 2025. The couple share two sons — Riot and RZA. Continuing their family’s “R” name tradition, the baby girl has been given her father’s stage name – except for a letter, Rocki Irish Mayers.

Rihanna took to Instagram to announce the news by sharing adorable pictures. In one of the photos, the pop star is seen cradling her daughter, while another shows a pair of miniature pink boxing gloves. She captioned the post with Rocki’s name, her birth date, Sept. 13, and a ribbon emoji.

Friends and fans have filled her social media with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

For the uninitiated, the couple had announced their pregnancy during Met Gala in May 2025. At the event, Rihanna appeared in a pinstripe outfit with a large hat, proudly showing her baby bump. Rocky, who co-chaired the event, told the reporters, “It’s time that we show the people what we were cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we’re definitely happy, you know.”

Rihanna and Rocky, who made their relationship public in 2020, have successfully balanced their family and careers. The couple have a track record for starry pregnancy announcements. During the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna revealed her baby bump on stage and their son, Riot Rose, was born later that year.

The power couple welcomed their first child, RZA, in May 2022. The birth comes only months after A$AP Rocky was cleared of firearms charges in Los Angeles in February. As the verdict was delivered, the rapper joyfully leapt into Rihanna’s arms.

When it comes to their professional lives – Rihanna, who is a nine-time Grammy Award winner with 14 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, launched her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017. Rocky, on the other hand, started his career in 2011 with the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, has earned two Grammy nominations, and recently appeared alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest.”