Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 ½ trailer is here – Latest Updates we Have

Apollo 10 1/2 has just released its trailer and the internet is going wild over its spectacular graphics! The movie is being produced and directed by Richard Linklater, the famous award winning filmmaker. Additionally, it also stars some extremely popular artists. Keeping in mind the highly talented team behind Apollo 10 1/2, it is no surprise that it’s one of the most awaited movies of 2022. You can find out all the latest details including some juicy insider details down below.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood was announced for production all the way back in February 2018. Thus, fans have had to wait for quite a few years to watch the movie. Fortunately, their wait is almost over as the movie is coming to Netflix on April 1,2022!

Apollo 10 ½ Plot

The movie is set in 1969 and deals with the great space race between the U.S and the Soviet Union. Linklater uses some of his own childhood memories to display the astounding scenario of the U.S sending the first human to the moon. However, he has replaced Neil Armstrong with a child protagonist as the lunar module accidentally becomes too small to hold an adult. The story is unique and exciting. It features excellent graphics and an excellent team. Thus, we’re expecting nothing less than perfection in Apollo 10 1/2.

Linklater shared his take on Apollo 10 1/2 saying,

“After the years of work on Apollo 10 1/2, I think everyone involved is excited to take folks on these intermingled journeys – one a young astronaut’s trip to the moon, and another that runs hand-in-hand with him and his family in the suburbs near NASA. I wanted it to be many things at once: a re-creation, a fantasy, and a memoir of ephemera, and making a large portion of the film during these dark and unsettling last two years only sharpened our focus as to what were primarily trying to share in this story, namely the hope, optimism, communal spirit, and creativity of that time.”

Apollo 10 1/2 is going to be like no other movie. A lot of hard work went into making the movie as it doesn’t just make use of computer animated imagery. It adds in hand drawn animations to spice things up and make the movie extraordinary!

Cast

The main protagonist of the series is Stanley. His childhood version is voiced by Milo Coy with Jack Black voicing the adult version. The other voice actors include,

Glen Powell

Josh Wiggins

Zachary Levi

Bill Wise

Lee Eddy

Danielle Guilbot

Natalie L’Amoreaux

Sam Chipman

Jessica Brynn Cohen

Apollo 10 ½ Trailer

Trailer for Apollo 10 1/2 came out just recently. It includes all the elements of the movie; comedy, sarcasm and a whole lot adventure!

Apart from showing Stanley’s journey to the Moon, the trailer also shows us life in Houston in the 1960’s with bell bottoms, hippies and melting hot weather.

The trailer was paired with a small synopsis,

"Apollo 10 1/2:A Space Age Childhood Takes You To The Moon and Back in This Story About Growing up In the 1960s in Houston, TX."

Check out the official trailer: