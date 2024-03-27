Prime Video Officially Confirmed Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Based on the Jenny Han novel of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is coming to Amazon Prime. It has been renewed for a third season. The writer herself confirmed the news through an Instagram post. The renewal news was released soon after season 2 aired in August 2023. Notably, like the last two installments, Season 3 will also be available on Amazon Prime Video and Wiip.

No official release date has yet been announced for the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the timeframe for the season’s release could not be set.

Nonetheless, actor Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, was very excited, and here’s what he had to say about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3:

“I think everyone is excited for season three. To finish the story — or at least what Jenny’s vision is — I think that’ll be super fun. I think we’re all looking forward to just being back together. We always have so much fun on the beaches, playing volleyball, going to cool restaurants, and trying out new spots. We’re excited to get back together. I think we’re filming in March. I have zero idea of a script. I don’t even know. It could even be, like, filming in October, July. I’m just going off rumours. Sometime this year. Hopefully soon. I hope. That’s all I got for you.”

Moreover, People Magazine reported that filming for season 3 will commence in Wilmington, North Carolina, during the spring season.

What Is The Series About?

The romance drama is based on a three-part novel of the same name. The story follows the life of the protagonist, Isabel “Belly.” She is trapped in a love triangle involving two brothers. The show is all about teen angst, the fluttering feeling of first love, and the crushing emotions of heartbreak. However, in the upcoming season, Belly will finally decide if she wants to continue loving Conrad or if Jeremiah fits her better.

About the Author: Jenny Han

Jenny Han is a coming-of-age romance writer. Fans of her work must be familiar with the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Series.” In an interview with Deadline, she expressed her joy about the series’ ongoing production and positive reception in 2021.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story in 2021. For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart.”

CEO Paul Lee, Wiip, praised her as a gifted storyteller who connects with the youth.

“Jenny Han has such a unique and authentic voice, her storytelling resonates so deeply with her millions of fans – we just love this show. We can’t wait to bring her timely series to a global audience with our friends at Amazon.”