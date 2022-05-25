Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is finally happening, folks. Yes, you read that right. Recently, the Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 was given a green signal. Those who enjoy watching TV series and have an addiction to them are familiar with this show and the craze it is creating. If thrills, suspense, and action stories are your thing, this TV series is a must-watch.

Furthermore, it has already undergone one significant change. In the upcoming season of the Starz show, Courtney Kemp will step down. And Brett Mahoney of Empire will replace her. But don’t worry, folks, as Kemp will still remain a producer on the show, but she has signed a four-year deal with Netflix to produce programs for the worldwide streaming giant.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Release Date When Is It Coming Out?

Fans already know that Power Book season 2 premiered on November 21, 2021, and is complete at the moment. There is eager anticipation for the release date of season 3.

There has been no announcement about neither the release date nor the official announcement of Power Book 2 season 3. No need to worry since we’ll inform you as soon as we find out the release date. As always, it will premiere on Netflix.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Cast: Who’s On Board?

We can expect Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), son of James ‘Ghost’ St Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, to return alongside the core cast:

M. J. Blige as Monet

To: Lorenzo Tejada; Berto Colon

Lovell Adams-Gray portrays Dru Tejada

Woody McClain in the role of Cane Tejada

As Diana Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo

Gianni Paolo in the role of Brayden Weston

‘Method Man’ Cliff Smith as David Maclean

In the part of Cooper Saxe, Shane Johnson

In the role of Theo Rollins, Redman

Several popular characters died in season two, including Professor Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd), Daniel Sunjata’s Mecca/Danté Spears, and her high-school lover Ezekiel’ Zeke’ Cross (Daniel Bellomy). Nevertheless, they will likely return to the show as ghosts in the future.

Furthermore, another good news for the fans is that Keesha Sharp, who previously appeared in Lethal Weapon, will be recurring in a major role in season three. According to Deadline, The actress will play Professor Harper Bonet, a “progressive intellectual and boho beauty.” More casting announcements are likely to follow as production progresses.

Trailer: Is One Available?

Well, folks, unfortunately, no trailer, clip, or teaser is available at the moment but don’t you worry because as soon as there’s one available, you’ll be the first to know!

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Plotline: How’s the Story Going to Unfold?

After season two’s explosive finale, Monet is sure to discover that her husband Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon) kill her son Zeke by mistake.

In the wake of getting away with murdering Professor Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus), Tariq, who initially wanted to leave the drug game, has decided to stay and become Mecca’s new connection now that Mecca is gone. Meanwhile, Brayden saved Tariq from life in prison by confessing to selling drugs on campus and exposing himself as the CEO of their drug peddling app, Course Correct. He also betrays him when he sets up Tariq’s college girlfriend Lauren, whose body was found after a car accident.

In the finale, we also saw that finally, NYPD detective Blanca Rodriguez (Monique Gabriela Curnen) reveals herself as the cop assigned to Mecca, the confidential informant. As Blanca investigates Mecca’s shooting, she will pose significant issues for Tariq as she carries a grainy picture of him.

Cooper Saxe is set to team up with Prosecutor Jenny Sullivan (Paton Ashbrook) in Season three to confront Davis MacLean’s dodgy legal tactics. Meanwhile, MacLean himself tries to free his brother Theo Rollins from prison for a murder that he did not commit.

We are hoping to see the Story to continue in the same direction for the upcoming season.

So, folks, are you as excited for the new season as we are? Do let us know in the comment section below! Keep on following our blog for all the latest entertainment industry news.

