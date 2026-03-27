Police: Tiger Woods Showed Signs of Impairment After Rollover Crash

Tiger Woods was arrested Friday after authorities said he showed signs of impairment at the scene of a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, not far from his home. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Woods was driving a Land Rover that overturned after he tried to pass a work truck on a narrow two-lane road and clipped the trailer it was towing. He was alone in the vehicle, no one was injured, and deputies took him into custody at the scene.

The basic outline of the crash is now fairly clear. Authorities said the wreck happened just after 2 p.m. when Woods attempted to overtake a pressure-cleaning truck, struck the attached trailer, and rolled onto the driver’s side. Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods got out through the passenger side after the vehicle came to rest. The truck driver was not hurt.

Deputies said alcohol was not detected, but impairment was still suspected

What makes the case more serious is what happened after the crash. Law enforcement officials said Woods showed signs of impairment, though a breathalyzer test found no alcohol in his system. Investigators instead said they suspected drugs or medication may have been involved. Reuters reported that Woods refused to take a urine test while in custody, which led to an additional charge under Florida law.

AP’s report adds another detail that helps explain the police response: Budensiek said deputies believed Woods’ condition pointed away from alcohol and toward some other source of impairment. That distinction matters because it shifts the story from a straightforward drunk-driving allegation to a broader DUI investigation centered on possible medication or drug use. At this stage, though, those remain police allegations, not a court finding.

The arrest revives a painful pattern in Woods’ public life

For Woods, the news lands with familiar weight. He was arrested in 2017 in another DUI-related case that he later said involved prescription medication, and he also survived a far more serious rollover crash in California in 2021 that left him with major leg injuries and a long recovery ahead. Friday’s incident does not carry the same physical consequences, but it immediately revives the same questions about driving, injury management, and the role medication has played during the later stages of his career.

That context is why this story is bigger than a local crash brief. Woods is 50, still one of the biggest names in golf, and remains a central figure in the sport even with a limited playing schedule. Reuters noted that he had not confirmed whether he would play the 2026 Masters, and the arrest now places a fresh cloud over whatever his next competitive step was going to be.

What is confirmed — and what still is not

The confirmed facts are straightforward: there was a rollover crash, deputies said Woods showed signs of impairment, a breath test reportedly found no alcohol, and Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after refusing a urine test. The charges reported so far are misdemeanors tied to DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to lawful testing.

What is not yet established is the exact cause of the alleged impairment. Police have pointed to the possibility of drugs or medication, but the public reporting so far does not show a confirmed substance. That distinction matters, and it is the part a lot of headlines blur when they rush the story out. For now, the police account is clear, but the evidentiary picture is still incomplete.