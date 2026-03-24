Pokémon Champions Launches April 8

Trainers, get ready to battle — the wait is almost over. The Pokémon Company has officially confirmed that Pokémon Champions, the highly anticipated battle-focused spin-off, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems on April 8, 2026. The mobile versions for iOS and Android will follow later in 2026.

First revealed during last year’s Pokémon Presents alongside Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Pokémon Champions is designed purely for competitive Pokémon battling. It strips away the traditional RPG exploration in favor of deep, strategic team-building and head-to-head matches using the franchise’s core mechanics: types, Abilities, moves, and familiar battle rules that veterans already know and love. Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned VGC competitor, the game promises rich strategic depth with support for multiple gimmicks, including Mega Evolution.

Key Features and Gameplay Highlights

Dream-Team Building : Recruit Pokémon directly in-game or import your favorite partners from Pokémon HOME . Early integration with Pokémon Legends: Z-A lets players bring Chesnaught, Delphox, Greninja, and Eternal Flower Floette into Champions as visitors and receive their respective Mega Stones via the in-game mailbox.

Helpful Hub NPCs : Newcomers are guided by friendly faces right from the start — Tatora helps you enter competitions, Kitt assists at Roster Ranch for team assembly, and Cordy offers battle strategy tips. The Battle Arena is where the real action happens.

Cross-Platform Play : While Switch launches first on April 8, the mobile release later this year is expected to enable seamless cross-play between platforms.

1–2 Player Battles : Focused on ranked and casual matches that reward smart team composition and in-the-moment decision making.

Players who download the game before a specified early-access cutoff will receive a powerful Dragonite (complete with its Mega Stone) delivered straight to their in-game mailbox — a perfect early-game powerhouse to kickstart your journey toward the Champion title.

Why This Matters for the Pokémon Community

Pokémon Champions isn’t just another spin-off — it’s positioned to become the new standard for official competitive play. The game has already been announced as the future format for the Pokémon Championship Series, replacing Scarlet and Violet in VGC events after its launch. This means the battles you practice now will directly translate to real-world tournaments and the 2026 World Championships in San Francisco.The April 8 launch gives Switch owners a full head start before mobile players join the fray, creating an exciting staggered rollout that keeps the competitive scene fresh all year.

Mark Your Calendar

April 8, 2026 is just two weeks away. Whether you plan to dive in on day one or wait for the mobile version, Pokémon Champions is shaping up to be the ultimate destination for anyone who lives for Pokémon battles.Head over to the official site at champions.pokemon.com or the Nintendo eShop closer to launch to stay updated on trailers, pre-load info, and any last-minute details. The road to becoming the ultimate Champion starts soon — who will you bring to the arena?