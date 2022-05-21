PGL Major Antwerp 2022 – Tournament Throwback

The PGL Major storm continues to blow at full speed in Antwerps Sportpaleis, Belgium. The world’s best CSGO teams came face to face at the Legends stage. With disappointments and great victories, the final stage for the championship has finally begun. Reaching the Final, there is one last obstacle for the teams to overcome. Then the best teams in the world will compete in the final of PGL Major Antwerp 2022.

In today’s article, we decided to discuss the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 process. We will delve deeper into disappointments and victories throughout the tournament. If you are ready now, let’s start and take a quick look at the details.

Overview of PGL Major Antwerp 2022

As you know, the tournament started on May 9, 2022, with the Challengers Stage. We witnessed the legendary matches of teams such as G2, Team Vitality, Ence, and Team Spirit. During the Challengers Stage, we had the opportunity to follow the great plays from G2 Esports and Team Vitality. Likewise, Team Spirit managed to make their mark on the Challengers Stage.

Especially Team Spirit's being the first team to make it to the semi-finals drew attention. Team Spirit, which surprised many gamblers who bet on CSGO, continued their success throughout the Legend Stage.

Teams that are successful in the Challengers Stage;

G2 Esports

Team Vitality

ENCE

Team Spirit

Outsiders

Imperial Esports

Bad News Eagles

Team Liquid

Legends Stage

Legends Stage turned into frustration for some teams and a starting point for others. In particular, ENCE, Heroic, FaZe Clan, Cloud9, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, and Copenhagen Flames competed incredibly.

Throughout the Legends Stage, Team Spirit continued to surprise Esports fans. They beat FURIA, Heroic, and CPH Flames with clear scores. During the stage, they made 3 out of 3 and advanced to the quarter-finals and then to the semi-finals by eliminating FURIA again.

You may have noticed that we never mentioned NaVi. Because as we know, NaVi continues their undefeated streak. They managed to beat G2, BIG, and NIP without any difficulty. The real cutthroat competition started after these teams. Let’s take a quick look at the teams’ results that made it to the quarter-finals on the Legends Stage.

Quarter-finals on the Legends Stage.

Teams Matches Detailed Results Team Spirit 3-0 FURIA 12-16 Spirit

Heroic 12-16 Spirit

Spirit 2-1 CPHF Natus Vincere 3-0 NaVi 19-17 G2

BIG 8-16 NaVi

NaVi 2-1 NIP ENCE 3-1 FaZe 8-16 ENCE

CPHF 16-8 ENCE

ENCE 16-8 Outsiders

ENCE 2-1 Heroic Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-1 NIP 16-4 Vitality

C9 14-16 NIP

NaVi 2-1 NIP

NIP 2-0 FURIA FaZe Clan 3-1 FaZe 8-16 ENCE

FaZe 16-4 BNE

C9 8-16 FaZe

CPHF 1-2 FaZe Copenhagen Flames 3-2 CPHF 16-14 BNE

CPHF 16-8 ENCE

Spirit 2-1 CPHF

CPHF 1-2 FaZe

CPHF 2-0 Imperial Heroic 3-2 Heroic 16-11 Liquid

Heroic 12-16 Spirit

Heroic 19-17 G2

ENCE 2-1 Heroic

Heroic 2-1 Vitality FURIA Esports 3-2 FURIA 12-16 Spirit

FURIA 16-9 Liquid

BIG 10-16 FURIA

NIP 2-0 FURIA

G2 1-2 FURIA

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 – Disappointments

As you know, Cloud9 has been away from the CSGO Esports scene since 2018. And among the teams that play CSGO in NA, we can say that the team with the most fans is undoubtedly C9. After their break, they had announced that they were returning to CSGO with the roster of Gambit Esports. Gambit’s young and talented team was in the favorite position of the tournament. The talent of the players, combined with the return of C9, has colored the CSGO Esports scene and increased the excitement.

CSGO betting lovers and Esports fans alike had the C9 as the favorite for PGL Major Antwerp 2022. In addition to all this, the other equally favorite team was Team Vitality. The Vitality roster with ZywOo and apEX was always the favorite of the tournaments. However, things did not go as expected for both teams. Both fans and Esports lovers were in for a shock.

Team Vitality

At the start of the tournament, Team Vitality was fighting for the Challengers Stage. They had a comfortable phase with three wins in a row. Moreover, the form of the team seemed to be on point. When the Legends Stage started, the destruction began for Team Vitality. First, it was a heavy 16-4 NIP defeat. Then another heavy defeat came in the 8-16 Outsiders match. Vitality’s start to the tournament with these two defeats created an earthquake in the team.

Still, the team that got their attention won a comfortable 2-0 victory against Liquid. However, Liquid was already a disbanded team and could be beaten easily. The next match was with BIG, and they managed to win 2-1 with an incredible performance.

Especially the last game played with BIG ended with a 17-19 Vitality win. The match was so exciting that hundreds of thousands of people on Twitch and Youtube witnessed these moments live. Despite all this struggle, they lost 2-1 in their last match against Vitality Heroic and entirely said goodbye to the tournament. The team players who experienced great disappointment almost collapsed at the end of the game.

Cloud9

C9 is a team of many talents like nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1le, and Hobbit. Moreover, they managed to participate in the tournament directly from the Legends Stage. Unfortunately, they did not deliver what was expected.

Their only win during the Legends Stage was the 16-12 score against the Outsiders in the first game. They were then quickly eliminated from the tournament, losing to NIP, FaZe, and Imperial in a row. It was a complete disappointment for both players and C9 fans. Now the C9 has IEM 2022 Dallas in front of them, and they can retake the stage. Meanwhile, IEM Season XVII – Dallas will start on May 30 and conclude on June 5th.

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 – Towards the Grand Final

The grand finale has finally arrived. Our first semi-finalists have already been announced. Team Spirit, who managed to beat FURIA with a score of 2-1, and FaZe Clan, who managed to beat NIP 2-1, will face each other in the semi-finals.

Likewise, our other semi-finalists are ready. CPH Flames, who managed to beat ENCE, and NaVi, who defeated Heroic with a clear score, will meet in the semi-finals.

NaVi vs ENCE

As you know, NaVi has been making its name in CSGO tournaments for the past few years. They managed to win the BLAST Premier, IEM, and PGL tournaments. They are showing the same performance this year, and they are the current favorite team in the tournament by far. Although NaVi players were affected by the war in Ukraine, they still continue to play amazingly. NaVi finally managed to overcome the Heroic barrier in the quarterfinals.

Moreover, they achieved this by winning a cutthroat competition. Despite losing on the first map, they managed to win 16-10 on the second map thanks to S1mple’s great AWP games. There was an incredible excitement on the third map as well. NaVi beat Heroic with great composure and advanced to the semi-finals. Moreover, they managed to do this with a very solid win. ElectroNic’s excellent play on the third map managed to get NaVi a comfortable semi-final ticket.

Now they face a compelling obstacle, ENCE. We don’t know exactly what the final results will be, but we know that NaVi cannot be stopped. Maybe ENCE will be strong enough to beat NaVi in the semi-finals.

Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan

In the next semi-finals, FaZe, and Team Spirit will face each other. Team Spirit has no defeats throughout the tournament. Team Spirit has also reached incredible levels of chemistry and morale within the team. They believe they will be champions, but before the grand finale, they have one last FaZe obstacle.

FaZe Clan experienced three wins and one loss during the Legends Stage. Their only defeat was achieved by ENCE, the other quarter-finalist of the tournament. They beat BNE, C9, and CPH Flames in the other three matches to advance to the quarter-finals. Then they faced NIP, and they managed to move to the semi-finals by winning 2-1, even though it was difficult. Overall, all of FaZe’s matches went head-to-head. So they barely got the win. Although it is seen as one of the favorite teams of the tournament, we can say that their performance is not top-notch.

Final Words

As PGL Major Antwerp 2022 approaches, we tried to convey the general view of the tournament to you. The finals are expected to be played between May 21 and 22. If you want to learn more about the tournament, don’t forget to follow our blog.

