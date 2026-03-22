Peppa Pig Season 11 Premiere: When and Where to Watch

Peppa Pig is back with new Season 11 episodes in the U.S., and this time the return comes with a more meaningful storyline than a routine season launch. The new run begins on Nickelodeon on March 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. EST, with the premiere continuing George Pig’s newly introduced hearing journey. Hasbro says the storyline starts with the episode “Hearing Test,” in which Peppa’s family learns during a doctor’s visit that George has moderate hearing loss in one ear and is fitted with a hearing aid.

For parents and longtime viewers, that makes this premiere stand out a little more than the usual “new episodes are here” announcement. Rather than simply rolling into another batch of everyday adventures, Season 11 opens with a storyline that changes how one of the show’s best-known characters is represented on screen. Hasbro has said the arc was developed with support from the National Deaf Children’s Society, while Camilla Arnold, a deaf executive producer and script consultant, helped shape the portrayal. The company also says Jodie Ounsley voices the audiologist who supports George in the premiere.

If you’re just trying to figure out how to watch it, the main answer is simple: Nickelodeon is the official U.S. home for the Season 11 premiere. Hasbro’s latest announcement specifically points viewers there for the rollout beginning March 23. While Peppa Pig content also appears across official digital and streaming platforms, the company’s current release messaging is centered on the Nickelodeon broadcast.

What to expect from the new episodes

According to Hasbro, the premiere is only the beginning of George’s story in Season 11. The new episodes follow him as he adjusts to his hearing aid, experiences new sounds, and continues developing his speech. Trade coverage around the launch says the season builds toward a moment where George says Peppa’s name for the first time, giving the new run a stronger emotional thread than the series usually carries from one episode to the next.

That also explains why Hasbro has framed this season so heavily around accessibility and representation. Alongside the TV rollout, the company has pointed to broader efforts tied to the brand, including sign-language content and awareness work connected to hearing health. In other words, this is being positioned as a notable step for the franchise, not just another seasonal refresh.

The quick viewing details

For anyone who only wants the essentials: Peppa Pig Season 11 premieres in the U.S. on Nickelodeon on March 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. EST, and the opening episode, “Hearing Test,” begins George’s hearing-loss storyline.