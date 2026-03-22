Peppa Pig Season 11 Premiere: George Gets Hearing Aid in “Hearing Test” Episode

The first episode of Peppa Pig Season 11 is titled “Hearing Test,” with Hasbro and multiple entertainment outlets identifying it as the episode that begins George Pig’s new hearing-loss storyline in the latest season rollout. Hasbro says the new Season 11 episodes in the U.S. start airing on Nickelodeon on March 23, and that the storyline begins in “Hearing Test.”

“Hearing Test” introduces George’s diagnosis

According to Hasbro, “Hearing Test” follows Peppa’s family as they learn during a routine doctor’s visit that George has moderate hearing loss in one ear. The episode also introduces George being fitted with a hearing aid, which becomes the starting point for a broader run of episodes about how he experiences sound and adapts to the change.

The episode is part of a wider inclusivity push from Hasbro

Hasbro says the storyline was developed with support from the National Deaf Children’s Society and with input from Camilla Arnold, a deaf executive producer and script consultant, to make sure the portrayal reflects the experiences of deaf children more accurately and sensitively. The company has also said it is working with the Hearing Loss Association of America around the U.S. launch of the new episodes.

Jodie Ounsley voices the audiologist in the episode

A notable part of “Hearing Test” is the casting of Jodie Ounsley as the audiologist who supports George in the episode. Hasbro says Ounsley, a TV personality, author, and the first deaf female rugby player to represent England, appears as part of the show’s effort to bring authentic representation into the storyline itself.

The new season will continue George’s hearing journey beyond the premiere

Hasbro says “Hearing Test” is only the start of the arc. Across the new Season 11 episodes, viewers will follow George as he discovers new sounds with his hearing aid, from everyday family moments to the sound of the ice cream van, with the storyline building toward a milestone where he says Peppa’s name for the first time. Trade coverage from The Toy Book and The Toy Insider also points to “Hearing Test” as the episode that launches that broader story.

Episode numbering may look different on some platforms

One thing worth noting is that episode numbering for Peppa Pig can appear inconsistent across streaming and regional listings. Some platform pages list “Hearing Test” under a different episode number within Season 11, but Hasbro’s official wording and recent trade coverage describe it as the episode that begins the new Season 11 storyline in the U.S. rollout.

Why “Hearing Test” matters for the series

For a show as established as Peppa Pig, “Hearing Test” is not just another episode title. It marks a rare character development moment that changes how one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters is represented on screen. That gives Season 11 a clearer emotional and educational angle than a routine batch of new episodes, and it is likely why Hasbro has centered so much of the season’s promotion around George’s diagnosis and hearing aid journey. This is an inference based on Hasbro’s official rollout and the way trade outlets have framed the new season.