‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer, Release Date and Everything you need to Know

The Book of Boba Fett, a Disney Star Wars program, recently took us to Tatooine, but somehow it won’t be our only excursion to the barren planet in 2022. On May 25, the exiled Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi will now have his own series, with Ewan McGregor making his return from the original trilogy. On Tuesday noon, the very first official trailer was released.

The show will premiere on Wednesday, May 25, as per Disney. It’s the 45th yearly celebration of the original Trilogy (also known as A New Hope), during which Obi-Wan first appeared.

As per The Associated Press, it will have a six-episode runtime. While Netflix, which releases programs in whole seasons, Disney Plus releases episodes on just a weekly basis. It’ll be set of a decade since Revenge of the Sith & nine years prior to A New Hope, in such a time when the Jedi Order has mostly vanished.

Teaser

The first video clip for Obi-Wan Kenobi hinted to the Jedi’s vulnerability, now that he’s been in secret ever since happenings of Part III, but that also confirmed that he has not yet given up all hope. We realize the Imperial is really only becoming stronger, but there is still a light on the horizon of the darkness as a tired Obi-Wan drops in on a quite youthful Luke Skywalker in Tatooine.

Check official Trailer:

Cast

Apart from McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan, Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin in Attack of the Clones & Revenge of the Sith, also reprises his role as Darth Vader.

“That was such a fantastic trip portraying Anakin Skywalker again,” Christensen remarked of his return to that same character. “Of course, since we last encountered Anakin with Obi-Wan, they weren’t on the right side of things… It will be fascinating to see how a fantastic filmmaker Deborah Chow seems to have in mind for all of us. I’m looking forward to working with Ewan shortly. I’m glad to be back.”

Joel Edgerton as well as Bonnie Piesse will reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars, a.k.a. Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen as well as Aunt Beru. They’re training Luke somewhere apart from his presently evil father, Darth Vader, at about this moment in the history. In the clip, we often see a new actor, actually a young Luke. Hollywood revealed in April 2021 that Maya Erskine (from the Hulu comedy PEN15) has indeed been hired in the project. Her function is still a secret.

The clip features Moses Ingram as the Jedi-hunting Emperor Inquisition Reva, who purports to be Rupert Friend also as Grand Inquisition, plus Sung Kang as just the Fifth Brother. The Dark Side-wielding Inquisitors have formerly appeared in the CGI cartoon series Rebels as well as the games console Jedi: Fallen Order; their citadel from either the game also features in the teaser.

Preview

You must see a couple Star Wars blockbusters if you honestly don’t understand. The brief definition is as follows: Obi-Wan Kenobi, portrayed by Alec Guinness, is a Jedi knight who once featured on film in 1977’s A New Hope. He assisted young Luke Skywalker in taking his initial steps into the broader realm of the Power in this film. Later in the film, Obi-Wan is killed by Darth Vader, his former master, who is eventually discovered to be Anakin Skywalker, Luke’s dad and a Jedi who has gone to the Evil Side.

In The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Obi-Wan reappeared as a soul (a Spirit soul in Star Wars lingo) to help Luke despite his mortality. In The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, he actually offered Rey some assistance.

McGregor starred as a youthful Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new trilogy, which began with The Phantom Menace in 1999 and presented us all to the mentor Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). Qui-Gon encountered Anakin on the barren planet Tatooine, but then was killed by Darth Maul, leaving Obi-Wan to instruct the youngster. In Revenge of the Sith, Anakin surrendered to the Evil Side and then became Darth Vader, who assisted Emperor Palpatine in destroying the Jedi Order as the Galactic Empire was founded. Obi-Wan escaped and moved to Tatooine with Luke, Anakin’s unborn son, whereas Luke’s twin sister, Leia, went and lived with the Alderaan royals.