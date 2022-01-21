No Exit: Survival Thriller Reveals Release Date on Hulu

Based on the same-name novel by Taylor Adams, No Exit is 2022’s most awaited thriller film. Fortunately for fans, they don’t have to wait for much longer as the producers released the premiere date! The movie’s Survival trailer, which came out yesterday, finally revealed the Hulu release date.
Netflix’s Beautiful Cuphead Show: Will It Ever Going To Happen?
No Exit Release Date
No Exit will premiere on Hulu in February 2025 for people living in the US. The international release date may be a bit delayed. It will be available on streaming platforms like Star+ and Disney+.
No Exit Plot
The plot of this thriller movie is fascinating as it’s full of plot twists and suspense. It features the story of Darby Throne, a woman in her early teens who get stuck on a mountain. The blizzard traps her along with a small group of other people. Things take a turn for the worse when Darby discovers a frightening truth! Somebody from the group kidnapped another person’s child in the same group! She finds the child abandoned in a car.
Fear and terror fill the hearts of everybody as they realize they have a kidnapper among themselves. How do they find out who the culprit is? Will they manage to escape? We’ll have to wait for February 25 to find out!
Cast
No Exit has a spectacular cast with some of Hollywood’s finest stars, including
- Havana Rose Liu
- Danny Ramirez
- Dale Dickey
- Benedict Wall
- Mila Harris
- David Rysdahl
- Kristy Hamilton
As of yet, we have no clue which character will play which role. However, we will update you all as soon as we find out more information!
No Exit Trailer
The producers released a small teaser for the movie yesterday. The 2-minute long video is available for viewing on Youtube.
The teaser does not feature clips from the movie. Instead, we hear a narrator read out the story’s plot for us in a harsh voice. It also introduces us to the cast crew for the movie.