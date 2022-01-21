No Exit: Survival Thriller Reveals Release Date on Hulu

Based on the same-name novel by Taylor Adams, No Exit is 2022’s most awaited thriller film. Fortunately for fans, they don’t have to wait for much longer as the producers released the premiere date! The movie’s Survival trailer, which came out yesterday, finally revealed the Hulu release date.

No Exit Release Date

No Exit will premiere on Hulu in February 2025 for people living in the US. The international release date may be a bit delayed. It will be available on streaming platforms like Star+ and Disney+.

No Exit Plot

The plot of this thriller movie is fascinating as it’s full of plot twists and suspense. It features the story of Darby Throne, a woman in her early teens who get stuck on a mountain. The blizzard traps her along with a small group of other people. Things take a turn for the worse when Darby discovers a frightening truth! Somebody from the group kidnapped another person’s child in the same group! She finds the child abandoned in a car.

Fear and terror fill the hearts of everybody as they realize they have a kidnapper among themselves. How do they find out who the culprit is? Will they manage to escape? We’ll have to wait for February 25 to find out!

Cast

No Exit has a spectacular cast with some of Hollywood’s finest stars, including

Havana Rose Liu

Danny Ramirez

Dale Dickey

Benedict Wall

Mila Harris

David Rysdahl

Kristy Hamilton

As of yet, we have no clue which character will play which role. However, we will update you all as soon as we find out more information!

No Exit Trailer

The producers released a small teaser for the movie yesterday. The 2-minute long video is available for viewing on Youtube.

The teaser does not feature clips from the movie. Instead, we hear a narrator read out the story’s plot for us in a harsh voice. It also introduces us to the cast crew for the movie.