Nisa Vanzant Cause Of Death: What Happened to Iyanla Vanzant’s Daughter?

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Sunday, life coach and OWN celebrity Iyanla Vanzant announced the passing of her daughter, Nisa Vanzant. The details regarding Nisa’s cause of death were not disclosed at the time of the announcement, and the family has requested prayers and discretion during this challenging moment. This is the second tragedy to strike Iyanla’s family, as her daughter Gemma died from colon cancer in 2003.

The Passing of Nisa Vanzant

The news of Nisa Vanzant’s passing was shared by Iyanla herself on her Instagram account. In a touching post, she expressed her deep sorrow and announced the loss of her beloved daughter. No further details about Nisa’s circumstances have been released yet, and the family is grieving privately.

Devastating Loss of Gemmia

This recent loss marks the second time Iyanla has faced the devastating loss of a daughter. In 2003, her daughter Gemma died from colon cancer at 32 on Christmas Day. Iyanla has been open about Gemmia’s passing’s profound impact on her life. In a previous interview, she shared how she spent six months in bed following her daughter’s death. The loss has deeply affected her as a woman, but she also acknowledges the strength and faith that life’s challenges have instilled in her.

Who is Iyanla Vanzant?

Born on September 13, 1953, to Rhonda Eva Harris, Iyanla Vanzant is an American inspirational speaker, lawyer, life coach, author, and New Thought spiritual instructor. She is best known for her books, talk shows, and appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Throughout her career, she has used her platform to discuss various emotions and human problems, offering advice and strategies to help individuals live their best lives.

Iyanla Vanzant’s Achievements

Iyanla’s journey began as a public defender and led to radio hosting work. She gained recognition as a regular guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the 1990s. Her work earned her accolades and influence, ranking seventh among the 100 most spiritually influential people in 2012. Ebony magazine also recognized her as one of the “100 most influential Black Americans” in 2000. Her books, seminars, and television appearances have solidified her reputation as a high priestess of good relationships.

Conclusion

As the news of Nisa Vanzant’s passing continues reverberating, we extend our deepest condolences to the Vanzant family, especially Iyanla and Damon Vanzant. In this time of profound grief, we join in offering prayers and respecting their need for privacy. Iyanla Vanzant’s journey as a life coach and inspiration to many has shown that faith and strength can guide one through the darkest times, even in the face of immense challenges. May the family find solace and comfort during this challenging period.

