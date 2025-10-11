Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce From Keith Urban, Citing ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

After almost 20 years of marriage, Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban.

On Tuesday, the actress filed for divorce in Davidson County Circuit Court in Nashville, Tennessee, stating that irreconcilable differences had led to the breakdown of the marriage.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, a four-time Grammy-winning country star, tied the knot in June 2006. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose (17 years old) and Faith Margaret (14 years old), and live mainly in Nashville.

In her divorce filing, Kidman asked to be designated the primary residential parent of their two minor daughters. She also requested the court’s approval for a parenting plan that would grant her 306 days per year with the children, leaving Keith Urban with 59 days annually. The former couple also agreed to alternate major holidays, with the stipulation that if a holiday falls on a Monday, the parent who had the children the preceding weekend will keep them until 6 p.m. on that day.

The document states, “The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced. They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

The filing specifies that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban must attend a parent education class within 60 days.

Regarding their assets, both have agreed to divide their properties, vehicles, and other possessions amicably. Each will retain full ownership of their respective intellectual property, publishing, and recording rights.

The actress is also the mother of daughter Bella (32 years old) and son Connor (30 years old), from her first marriage to well-known actor Tom Cruise, which ended in 2001.

A source confirmed the couple’s separation, noting that they have been living apart since the summer. According to TMZ, the source added that Nicole Kidman was not the one who wanted to end the marriage.

The source also told Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s “lives had been heading in different directions” before the split became official news. Once Keith Urban quietly established his own residence, the source said, “it felt inevitable.”

Additionally, the insider added that those close to the couple had long known they were living apart and believed the separation was only a matter of time.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman both grew up in Australia, and during their nearly 20 years together, they have faced their share of highs and lows. The couple celebrated career triumphs, with both earning prestigious awards and nominations in their respective fields. They often showed up for one another at award ceremonies and Hollywood premieres.

Their journey also included some challenges. Just months after their wedding, Keith Urban entered rehab for alcohol and drug addiction. Both have since acknowledged that his battle with substance abuse ultimately strengthened their relationship.

With the help of Nicole Kidman and a circle of close friends, Keith Urban went through an intervention that he has described as “life-changing.”

During a 2010 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, he shared how the experience shaped his marriage, “Everything was just designed, I believe, for that moment to fuse us together. I look back now and realize Nic has taught me so much and brought so much into my life, and opened my eyes in so many ways. This is the best place I’ve ever been.”

In an interview last December, the actress shared a peek into her family routine, explaining that they make an effort to have breakfast together every morning despite their busy schedules. She said, “Even with what I’ve got now, I’ve been able to juggle things to accommodate my family, which is a fantastic thing. I enjoy my home, and I enjoy my family, and I enjoy my work.”

The pair was last spotted together publicly over the summer in June, attending the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 20th.

Just days ahead of their 19th wedding anniversary and three months before their separation became public, the couple was seen attending the sporting event.

In May, the couple also made a joint appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where Keith Urban received the ACM Triple Crown Award. Cameras captured them looking affectionate, smiling, holding hands, and sharing kisses throughout the evening.

On June 25 on their wedding anniversary, Nicole Kidman took to Instagram to post a heartfelt photo of the couple together. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban.”

Also, Nicole Kidman has been spotted publicly for the first time since filing for divorce from Keith Urban. The 58-year-old actress was captured hiking with her sister, Antonia, on October 1st in Nashville, just two days after reports emerged that she and her 57-year-old husband had ended their marriage. She kept it casual in black leggings, a grey melange zip-up jacket, and a matching baseball cap, paired with oversized sunglasses.

Nicole Kidman recently completed filming “Practical Magic 2” in London, while Keith Urban has been busy on his “High and Alive World Tour,” which continues through the fall. His next performance is set for October 2nd in Hershey, Pennsylvania.