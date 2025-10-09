Nicole Kidman Confesses To Feeling “Nervous” During Public Appearance With Daughters

Of late, Nicole Kidman has been making headlines for her personal life. Six days after the actress filed for divorce from Keith Urban, she appeared in public at Paris Fashion Week with her daughters.

Nicole, who turned heads with her new breakup bangs, confessed to feeling anxious about appearing at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show with her daughters – Faith Margaret (14), Sunday Rose (17).

Although she looked calm and composed at the event, in a behind-the-scene video of her getting ready, she told Vogue, “I’m just very nervous, actually. I have my daughters coming with me. But I’m very excited for Matthieu [Blazy] because this is a big moment for him.”

The Oscar winner also revealed that she was named a Chanel ambassador on Oct 6, 2025. She said that she was thrilled for Chanel’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy, and added, “To be able to celebrate him with his first show with Chanel, and the beginning of an incredible journey together, it’s exciting, right?”

About reconnecting with the brand, the actress said, “They asked me to become global ambassador for Chanel again, it feels like coming home – which is an amazing feeling. I think Matthieu [Blazy] brings his essence to the house, so I’m so excited to be on a journey with him in this way and to be able to announce it to Vogue.”

Nicole wore an oversized shirt and jeans, and as she blew a kiss during the star-studded event with her daughters, she revealed that she had removed her wedding ring. While Sunday sported a red sweater vest paired with baggy denim jeans, Faith was seen wearing a black sequined dress topped with a denim jacket.

The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the event and captioned them, “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls ❤️ So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy.”

The trio was joined by journalist Lucia Hawley, Nicole’s niece and the daughter of her sister Antonia, as they arrived at the Paris venue on Monday (October 6, 2025).