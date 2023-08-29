New Balance 996 “Pale Yellow”: Release Date, Price, and Where to Buy

Santis’ Season 3 collection is unveiling the highly-anticipated New Balance 996 “Pale Yellow” edition, a release that is being highly-anticipated by those well-acquainted with this iconic footwear. Teddy Santis has diligently worked to deliver a fresh edition that aligns with the loyal customers’ preferences and connects with their feelings. This latest version boasts a captivating blend of delicate pale yellow and vibrant forest green, a collaboration that promises style and comfort. In the following paragraphs, we’ll detail how you are well-informed about this new addition to the New Balance family.

According to SBD, it is all set to launch on August 31, 2023! This stylish pair carries a hefty price tag of USD 190.

This unisex pair is available only at specific retailers, and if you want to purchase the shoes online, head on to NewBalance.com!

New Balance 996 Pale Yellow Boasts A New Design

Everything is praiseworthy, from its color palette to the material used to make the shoes! It is composed of white leather borders and black leather heel tabs. Furthermore, the iconic ‘NB’ can be found on the insoles and tongue tags.

To maximize the wearer’s comfort, the shoes come with a comfortable foam midsole and an outsole made of Black rubber. This design not only gives you the perfect stylish look but also comfort.

New Balance has always offered a wide range of widths and sizes, and we are expecting the same from New Balance 996. The shoes are mainly an excellent Pale Yellow color with Forest Green logos. It is made from mesh, leather, and soft pigskin suede.

Teddy Santis, the mastermind behind Aime Leon Dore and New Balance’s partnership, has done wonders for the industry! Knowing how talented both sides are, we can’t wait for what they have for us.

