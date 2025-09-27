Netflix Comes To The Rescue Of Canceled Paramount+ Sci-Fi Series

Fans were in for a shock last summer after Paramount+ announced that one of its biggest sci-fi shows was canceled on July 18, 2024, even after its season 2 sits at 90% critics and 69% audience on Rotten Tomatoes (scores can fluctuate).

Paramount+ cancelled Halo after two seasons; producers said they would seek a new home and Paramount+ was supportive of that.

After Paramount+ canceled the series on July 18, 2024, Netflix began licensing Halo in select regions in early 2025; in the U.S., Netflix adds both Seasons 1 and 2 on October 1, 2025.

Halo found huge success, earning strong reviews from critics and a positive response from fans. However, it was canceled after 17 episodes.

The series also got into controversy over an intimate scene that not only caused disagreement among fans but also within the cast and crew. The show was officially canceled on July 18, 2024, and Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans disappointed.