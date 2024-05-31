15 Movies Like 365 Days

365 DNI, the Polish movie widely known as 365 Days, was released on Netflix in 2020 and has been a notable success. The movie joined the list of top films on Netflix that have primarily become successful due to their erotic content. The characters of Massimo and Laura became favourites among the viewers, although the storyline of the movie was not so great.

Due to this, it was rejected by the critics and received a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But after the first film, 365 Days has released its sequels, and every movie has delivered the same amount of sensuality. If you are looking for movies similar to 365 Days, then do not worry, as we have gathered a list for you. Here are the top 15 movies that have been released so far and have the same style as 365 Days.

Friends With Benefits

The 2011 romantic comedy film is a great pick when we think about movies that have similar content, like 365 Days. The Will Gluck-directed movie stars Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in the lead roles who meet in New York City and become friends. The film is based on the concept of being friends and the difficulties that arise while being in this relationship. The movie has a blockbuster climax, as it has been praised for its writing style in the past. Fans of 365 Days should watch it as they will definitely enjoy it. The movie can be currently streamed on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Blue Is The Warmest Color

The LGBTQ+ drama film, which is based on the novel of the same name, was released in the year 2013. It has also been awarded Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for being the best sensual movie of the 21st century. The Abdellatif Kechiche-directed movie features Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux as Adèle and Emma. Though the movie was rejected by critics for its intimate scenes, it has been praised for its storyline, which is based on LGBTQ+. During its release year, the movie broke hurdles in the erotic genre by displaying a healthy exploration of intimacy, unlike 365 Days.

After

The romantic movie, which was first released in the year 2019, focuses primarily on the relationship between Tessa and Hardin rather than focusing just on explicit, intimate scenes. It is a milder option for viewers who want to watch steamy movies on-screen. Though the film is based on a novel, which is fan fiction about the boy band One Direction, it has not curtailed the storyline of the movie. If anyone hasn’t watched this yet, then you should definitely give it a try, as it has plenty of intimate scenes with erotic drama well within the critic rating of PG-13. It is currently available to watch on Netflix.

Basic Instinct

The 1992 erotic thriller film, which made Sharon Stone a megastar, is considered one of the best erotic films of its time. The film, which is directed by Paul Verhoeven, tells the story of a murder suspect who romantically becomes involved with Nick Curran, who is a detective investigating the murder. The movie not only focuses on the intimate scenes but also captivates the audience through its murder mystery. Just like 365 Days, the movie has demonstrated a negative side of the bisexual community for which it was criticized. It is currently available to stream on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime.

The Girl Next Door

The cute and funny movie, which was released on April 9, 2004, is a great movie that can be watched by the fans of 365 Days as it focuses on the life of a school student, which becomes complicated when he gets involved with a former adult actress. The main leads of the movie were praised for their on-screen chemistry, which was apparent throughout the movie. Although it received low praise during the release year, but ultimately became a cult classic. The film is currently available on Paramaount+, FuboTV and Showtime.

Love

An NC-15 erotic thriller movie, which was released in 2015, has been praised for its distinct sensual romance, and the director of the movie, Gaspar Noé, was praised for its visual approach to storytelling. The film tells the story of Murphy, who becomes involved in an intimate relationship with Electra. But their relationship becomes difficult when they invite Omi to join them. The movie has plenty of erotic scenes, just like 365 Days, and is considered one of the best NC-17 films of all time. As of now, it is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Below Her Mouth

The 2016 same-gender affair movie is another pick for those who want to watch similar movies like 365 Days, as it is also filled with scenes of explicit nature. The movie is praised for its erotic scenes and steaminess as it displays the story of a girl who is engaged to a man but falls for another girl and becomes romantically involved with her. The fans of 365 Days will surely enjoy watching this as the story brings the wildness of two girls out. Right now, the movie can be streamed online on Amazon Prime Video.

Nymphomaniac

The arthouse romantic thriller, which was released in the year 2013, is considered Lars Von Trier’s most distinctive work. The film is a two-part story that focuses on a nymphomaniac man who gets sexually attracted to a bachelor girl who helps him get out from the trauma of assault. The movie, apart from having explicit scenes, received critical acclaim and several awards, including eight Robert Awards.

The Voyeurs

The Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith starrer movie, which was released in the year 2021, is a bit distinct from 365 Days’ storyline, but the plenty of steaminess in this movie will surely thrill the viewers. The Michael Mohan-directed movie tells the story of a couple who become obsessed with each other and want to know everything about each other’s intimate life. The film focuses on the fascination of intimacy, which the fans of 365 Days might enjoy. Currently, it is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Femme Fatale

The romantic thriller movie, which stars Antonio Banderas and Rebecca Romijn, is typically the best erotic movie of its time. The film was released in 2002 and was directed by Brian De Palma. The film not only shines for its steamy erotic scenes but also has a thrilling storyline. It tells the story of a professional thief who betrays the people of her circle and then uses her sexuality to manipulate Bardo, who helps her escape the criminal circle. Though it only received a rating of 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was thoroughly praised for its storyline.

The Fifty Shades Trilogy

Another pick that holds the same position as 365 Days is the Fifty Shades Trilogy which brought erotic movies to the center of International cinema. The trilogy is based on the novels written by E.J. James and tells the story of a literature student who falls in love with a businessman, but their relationship is not normal. Just like 365 Days, this movie focuses on a romantic relationship that is problematic and is not healthy. The movie centres on the darker side of romance and gains an overwhelming response from the viewers. Currently, it is available to stream on Netflix.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

The Stanley Kubrick-directed movie, released in 2008, hooks its viewers from the very beginning. The movie tells the story of two young women who get attracted to a man in Barcelona who offers them a night’s stay. The movie tells the unique relationship of the three main characters, displaying some steamy scenes. Also, the movie gained a rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. As of now, it is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Betty Blue

The 1986 romantic thriller movie, which was directed by Jean-Jacques Beineix, received an Oscar nomination for its approach to storytelling. The movie is adapted from the novel of the same name, which was written by Philippe Djian, and has plenty of erotic scenes, just like 365 Days. In this French drama movie, the main character, Betty, gets involved romantically with a handyman, and their impulsive behaviours sever their sexually aggressive relationship. Currently, the movie is available to stream on Netflix, so don’t miss it!

Indiscretion

The 2016 fun and sordid movie, which was directed by John Stewart Muller, is a political thriller that has a unique mix of genres which will be appreciated by the viewers of 365 Days. The movie focuses on the life of a politician’s wife who gets involved sexually with a young artist. However, during their time together, the artist gets obsessed with her dangerously and does not have control over his desires. The movie has explicit, intimate scenes, so it is a great pick for couples who want to watch something thrilling and steamy at the same time.

Lie With Me

A hidden gem among erotic and romantic movies, Lie With Me was released in the year 2005 and is a gem for the fans of 365 Days. The Clément Virgo directed movie tells the story of a young couple who gets attracted to each other due to their desires but their relationship lacks communication. Though 365 Days focuses more on just eroticism, this movie typically tells the viewers about the emotional sides of a relationship. During its release year, the film received mixed reviews but has become a fan-favorite with time. Currently, it is available to watch on Netflix.

