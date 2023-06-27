Michael Jackson Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts You Must Know About Legend

The music world was shaken when Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” suffered a fatal heart arrest while rehearsing for a series of upcoming performances. The tragic loss of this legendary artist, who boasted millions of devoted followers and admirers worldwide, was attributed to a drug overdose.

Jackson’s career and discography are a testament to his extraordinary talent. His pop anthems and timeless classics like “Beat It,” “Man in the Mirror,” “Billie Jean,” and “Thriller” stand in a league of their own. These songs transcend generations and will continue to captivate audiences long after most of us are gone.

Born into a musical family, Jackson embarked on his creative journey at a young age. He crafted songs that bridged genres and appealed to diverse audiences through mesmerizing dance routines, compelling narratives, and breathtaking choreography. As we commemorate the anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death, let’s explore some interesting facts about this legendary figure.

Jackson holds the record for the most accolades of any artist.

With over 23 Guinness World Records, 40 Billboard Awards, 13 Grammys, and 26 American Music Awards, Jackson’s achievements place him in a league of his own, surpassing all other artists, living or deceased.

He broke barriers as the first African American musician featured on MTV.

The iconic music video for “Billie Jean” marked a significant milestone in music history. It was the first music video by a black artist to be aired on MTV, paving the way for greater diversity and representation in the industry.

He remains the highest-earning deceased artist.

Michael Jackson’s posthumous success surpassed that of Elvis Presley, propelling him to the top spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for amassing the most wealth after death.

Jackson’s performing career began at the age of 5.

As part of the Jackson 5, a group formed with his brothers, Michael showcased his talents from a young age. Their performance of “Climb Every Mountain” remains a cherished memory from that early concert.

“Thriller” remains the best-selling album of all time.

Jackson’s sixth studio album, “Thriller,” achieved unprecedented commercial success. With tracks like “The Lady in My Life,” “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” and “Human Nature,” the album sold over 42.4 million copies, solidifying its place as the highest-selling album in history.

He is one of the most represented figures at Madame Tussauds.

Madame Tussauds wax museums worldwide feature numerous lifelike sculptures of Michael Jackson. Only Elvis Presley surpasses him in terms of the number of wax statues, closely followed by Madonna.

Jackson has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His remarkable contributions to the music industry earned him not one but two stars on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Both Jackson’s solo career and his work with the Jackson 5 were recognized with this prestigious honour.

The passing of Michael Jackson was an immense loss to the music industry. His absence leaves us pondering the extraordinary music he could have created had he been here today. Nonetheless, his remarkable legacy and the indelible impact of his music will forever resonate with fans worldwide.

