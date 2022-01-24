Meet Pakistan’s First Transgender Doctor, Dr, Sarah Gill

After clearing her MBBS final exams from JPMC, Karachi, transgender activist Sarah Gill has become Pakistan’s first transgender doctor. Motivating yourself and maintaining your steadfastness in situations where others don’t fully understand and refuse to acknowledge your identity takes great courage. However, hard work and dedication have paid off for Sarah Gill in spite of all odds.

Dr Sarah Gill an Inspiration for All

Rather than an individual feat, this achievement is exemplary for the entire transgender community. Dr Sarah Gill illuminated a different path for transgender people. To make ends meet, they do not need to resort to dance, prostitution, or begging. They can instead opt for various other vocations. It is also the first step towards acknowledging and integrating transgender people into our communities and structures. Acceptance, respect, and empathy will go a long way towards creating a more inclusive and peaceful environment.

The government should pursue a worthy initiative to build up the transgender community by encouraging transgender children to enrol in schools and colleges to complete their education. It is crucial that teachers are sensitized to this issue, and education institutions include non-gender/transgender persons in their forms and structures. Despite the fact that it will take time for society to become accustomed to this, it must happen nonetheless. Pakistan must create an inclusive environment in order to meet the changing needs of all its citizens. Recognizing and supporting the transgender community can help them become active and responsible citizens.

The transgender community will continue to be motivated by Dr Gill, a strong, persistent activist. Is the government and society prepared to stand with her so that she can support the vulnerable community and uplift society? Hopefully, we will see an inclusive Pakistan in the future where transgenders are fully incorporated into society.