20+ Married Celebrities And Their Extra Marital Affairs

Love is not the same for everyone, and everybody has a different definition of it. Some people fall in love the moment they meet someone. However, there are some people who find themselves drawn towards someone who is already committed. These situations often lead to what we call extra-marital affairs. Hollywood, with its glamorous and luxurious lives, has seen a fair share of these stories which have made headlines. So, here is a list of 35 famous celebrities who had extra-marital affairs instead of trying to make a successful relationship while they were already married!!

Eddie Cibrian And LeAnn Rimes

The renowned American actor Eddie Cibrian and the well-known singer LeAnn Rimes had an extra-marital affair while they were already married to other people. When they met for the first time on the set of the 2008 Lifetime movie Northern Lights, Eddie was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, and LeAnn was married to Dean Sheremet, who was a former dancer and chef. The relationship became public after some time, and both of them became the center of the biggest controversy.

Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz

The 43-year-old American singer Alicia Keys met Swizz Beatz, the popular American record producer and rapper when they were working on a project together. After meeting each other, they started dating immediately and Swizz Beatz was already married to singer Mashonda. However, after getting into a relationship with Alicia, he filed for a divorce from her then-wife.

Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert

Another celebrity couple who started an extra-marital affair were Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. The couple met each other for the first time when they were selected to sing You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma. Immediately after they met, they knew they have a special connection. However, the television personality divorced his then-wife and started dating Miranda Lambert, who revealed at that time to E-News that she knew Blake was already married.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has always been in the news for his affairs and relationships. He met American singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani on the set of the television show The Voice. They immediately sparked a connection and started dating each other though they were married to other people respectively. At that time, Blake Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert, and Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale.

Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott

The popular actors Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling quickly found themselves being the center of attraction when they met on the set of the Lifetime movie Mind Over Murder. Immediately they started dating each other though they were married to other people. At that time, Tori was married to Charlie Shanian, and Dean McDermott was married to Mary Jane Eustace. However, after their relationship became public, they divorced their then-partners.

Ryan Phillippe And Abbie Cornish

The famous American actor Ryan Phillippe cheated on his then-wife, Reese Witherspoon by indulging himself in an extra-marital affair with Abbie Cornish, who is a widely acclaimed Australian actress. The couple each other while they were working together on the movie Stop-Loss. The couple dated each other for a total of three years after Ryan’s divorce was finalized with Reese Witherspoon.

Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles

The King of the United Kingdom, Prince Charles met Camilla Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom at a polo match in the year 1970 and immediately started dating each other although they were already in on and off relationship with other people respectively. However, the couple only dated for less than a year and Prince Charles also admitted to adultery at the time.

Meg Ryan And Russell Crowe

The popular actors Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe met each other on the set of Proof of Life, an American action thriller film that was released in 2000. The couple started dating each other immediately after sparking a connection. But at that time, Meg Ryan was already married to American actor, Dennis Quaid. After some time, Meg filed a divorce from her then-husband and it was finalized in the year 2001.

Kelsey Grammer And Kayte Walsh

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kayte Walsh met American actor Kelsey Grammer through a common friend and they immediately felt a connection between them. The couple started each other after some time though, the Frasier star was already married to Camille Grammer. The couple’s extramarital affair became the biggest controversy of its time.

Antonio Banderas And Melanie Griffith

When Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith met each other on the set of Two Much, they started a love affair which they thought might be an infatuation. But the connection they felt was real and they started dating each other. However, at that time, they were married to Ana Lenz and Don Johnson respectively. Now, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith are divorced and the actor has paid $65,000 in spousal support.

Elizabeth Taylor And Eddie Fisher

Elizabeth Taylor, who was the best friend of Debbie Reynolds, started dating her husband Eddie Fisher who was a popular American singer and actor. The three renowned personalities became involved in a love triangle which got complicated when it came to light in the public. Eddie Fisher divorced his then-wife and got married to Elizabeth, who later divorced him after five years.

Britney Spears And Kevin Federline

The American dancer, Kevin Federline was married to American actress, Shar Jackson when he met popular singer Britney Spears. Also, Shar was pregnant with their second child. However, after starting an extra-marital affair with her, Kevin filed for divorce from his wife and became engaged to Spears. The couple got married and stayed together for only two years before filing for a divorce.

Paul Newman And Joanne Woodward

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman are popular actors in Hollywood who became friends after meeting each other on the set of The Long, Hot Summer in 1957. The couple immediately connected with each other and started dating. However, at that time, Paul was married to Jackie Witte who agreed to a divorce in 1958. After they got divorced, Paul married Joanne Woodward in Las Vegas.

Claire Danes And Billy Crudup

Another couple who started dating while being committed is Billy Crudup and Claire Danes. The couple met each other while working on a project and immediately sparked a connection. However, at that time, Billy Crudup was in a relationship with Mary Louise-Parker, who was pregnant with the couple’s child. In 2003, Billy left his wife and moved in with the Homeland actress Claire Danes.

Angelina Jolie And Billy Bob Thornton

The American filmmaker and actor, Billy Bob Thornton started dating American actress, Angelina Jolie while they both were working on a 1999 movie, Pushing Tin. However, at that time Billy Bob Thornton was married and committed to Laura Dern, who was away from home for some work. After some time, the couple got married and Laura Dern revealed that she got to know about Billy’s marriage after she came back home.

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie

The name Brangelina is very famous throughout the world because it was made up of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The couple met each other while on the set of the 2005 film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and immediately felt a spark. The couple fell in love with each other though Brad Pitt was already married to Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston divorced her husband after hearing this news and Brad Pitt then married Angelina, who ultimately left him in 2016.

Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux and FRIENDS superstar, Jennifer Aniston met each other while they were working together on Wanderlust. The couple immediately started dating and at that time, Justin Theroux was in a long relationship with Heidi Bivens. However, he broke up his 14-year-long relationship just to be with Aniston, with whom he tied the knot in 2015. Now in 2018, the couple has called it quits.

Johnny Cash And June Carter Cash

The popular singers, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash started an extra-marital affair with each other while Johnny was already married to Vivian Liberto. The American singer also had a daughter, Rosanne, with her. However, the couple filed for divorce and got separated after the affair between Johnny and June made headlines.

Woody Allen And Soon-Yi Previn

Woody Allen is a popular American director who started dating Soon-Yi Previn although he was already in a long relationship with American actress, Mia Farrow. Also, Soon-Yi Previn is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and met her through his long girlfriend. After some time, Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn got married though their relationship caused a lot of controversies.

Julia Roberts And Daniel Moder

Daniel Moder who was a cameraman working in the Hollywood industry, met Julia Roberts while they both were working on the set of The Mexican. Immediately, the couple felt a connection and started dating each other though Daniel was married to makeup artist Vera Steimberg at that time. After some time, Daniel and Vera got divorced and Julia was spotted with him in a closed space.

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

The controversial couple met each other for the first time while working on the set of The Rum Diary. Immediately after some time, people saw that they had something which is more than friendship and suspected of having an affair because, at that time, Johnny was with his longtime girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis. Soon Johnny left Vanessa and got married to Amber, who also left her in 2016 after filing a divorce.

Katharine Hepburn And Spencer Tracy

The celebrity couple whose affair lasted for almost 26 years is Katharine Hepburn And Spencer Tracy. The love story of the couple is regarded as the most tragic because when Spencer started a relationship with Katharine, he was married to Louise Tracy, and she prevented him from marrying her. Also, at the funeral of Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn was not allowed to enter.

Debra Messing And Will Chase

The widely known American actors Will Chase and Debra Messing met each other on the set of Smash when they immediately fell in love with each other. At that time, Debra was married to well-known American producer Daniel Zelman, whom she divorced immediately after. After their divorce, Debra and Will dated for only two years and went their separate ways.

Bruce Springsteen And Patti Scialfa

The American singer and songwriter, Bruce Springsteen got involved in an extramarital affair when he was already married to Julianne Phillips for three years. He started dating fellow American singer and songwriter, Patti Scialfa when they both were working on a project together. The couple got married to each other after Bruce filed for divorce from his then-wife Julianne Phillips.

Humphrey Bogart And Lauren Bacall

The American actor, Humphrey Bogart was married to his third wife Mayo Methot, when he got involved with a 19-year-old actress Lauren Bacall, whom he met while they were working on the set of To Have And Have Not. Further, Humphrey divorced his then-wife Mayo in the year 1945 and got married to Lauren later in the same year.

Jason Aldean And Brittany Kerr

Jason Aldean was caught in a controversy when he was spotted making out with American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr at a bar in the year 2012. At that time, he was married to Jessica Ussery for the past 12 years. However, after the news became public he tried to apologise to his wife but she filed for divorce and left her. Now, Jason is married to Brittany and the couple also has two kids together.

Jerry Seinfeld And Jessica Sklar

Jessica Sklar, the renowned American author met the popular comedian Jerry Seinfeld in a gym. After a few meetings, they sparked a connection and started dating each other. However, at that time Jessica Sklar was married and committed to Broadway mogul Eric Nederlander, who filed for divorce after getting to know about her extramarital affair.

Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony

The popular celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony started dating each other though they were married to other people. At the time, Jennifer Lopez was engaged to Ben Affleck and called off her wedding just hours before and Marc was married to Dayanara Torres. Both of them left their respective partners and came together to get married. However, after 7 years of marriage, the couple has called it quits.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

American socialite Kim Kardashian was accused of cheating on her husband, Kris Humphries, with rapper Kanye West. It was stated that while being married to the NBA Star for only 72 days, the media personality was dating rapper Kanye West. Due to this, the marriage between Kris and Kim ended in divorce, and after this, Kim publicly started dating Kanye West. The couple also has four children together.

Ryan Shawhughes And Ethan Hawke

The American actor, Ethan Hawke started dating Ryan Shawhughes though their affair was not confirmed publicly. At that time, Ethan Hawke was married to American actress Uma Thurman, and Ryan was the nanny of the couple. After the speculations, Uma filed for divorce from her husband and left him. Now, Ryan and Ethan are happily married and also have two children.

Elizabeth Taylor And Richard Burton

Elizabeth Taylor, the well-known American actress, started dating Welsh actor Richard Burton after they met while working on the set of Cleopatra. The couple was involved in a scandalous controversy regarding their affair when they were filming in Italy. At the time, Elizabeth was married to Eddie Fisher, and Richard was committed to Sybil Williams. After getting divorced from their respective partners, the couple got married.

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly

The popular American actress Megan Fox met Machine Gun Kelly at an event and immediately sparked a connection. The couple started dating each other although Megan was already married to American actor, Brian Austin Green for almost 10 years. However, the couple got divorced and she became more vocal about her and Kelly’s relationship.

Ingrid Bergman And Roberto Rossellini

Ingrid Bergman, the Swedish actress started dating Roberto Rossellini when they met each other in the year 1950 while working on the set of their film Stromboli. The couple started dating each other although Ingrid was already married to Peter Lindström at the time. Further, when the extramarital affair was made public, the Swedish actress was expelled from the Hollywood industry.

Frank Sinatra And Ava Gardner

The American singer and actor Frank Sinatra met Ava Gardner for the very first time in the year 1949, and the couple immediately felt a connection. They started dating each other, though Frank Sinatra was already married to to his first wife, Nancy. However, the couple’s marriage ended in divorce and just after a few months, Frank and Ava got married.