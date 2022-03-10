Love Is Blind’ Season 3 to release within next year according to reports

Love is Blind Season 3 is going to bring back the same drama, energy and bombshells into our lives as its predecessors. The new season is rumored to be done with casting and filming. In fact, it is allegedly all set to release within next year according to reports.

Season 3 of Love is Blind has just received some new updates and you can find them all down below.

Love is Blind Season 3- When is it coming to Netflix?

Fortunately for fans, the producers renewed Love is Blind for a third season as soon as the first one ended. This is because the show completely blew up on Netflix! Within a few days of release, it already had millions of fans!

Season 2 has just wrapped up its release last month. Fans should be excited to know that the third season was filmed alongside the second one in Dallas, Texas! Thus, its filming is already complete! Vanessa Lachey, the series host, confirmed the news in an interview with Hollywood Life. She said,

“So we shot season two, that’s gonna come out February 2022, and I don’t know—am I allowed to say? We shot season three already.”

Keeping in mind the complete production of Love is Blind Season 3, it may come to Netflix as early as end of 2022! However, we don’t have an exact release date. All of know for sure right now is that the third season will air before the end of 2023.

Love is Blind Season 3 Plot

The plot for the third season will be the same as the last two. Men and Women from the same metropolitan area will be put into dating pods. They’re free to talk and communicate and date! The only restriction is that they can’t see each other! If they fall in love, they can pop the question and see each other once they’re engaged. Then, they go on exotic vacations to find out the truth; is Love really blind?

Love is Blind hosts a variety of singles. However, it doesn’t show everybody’s story. Chris Coelen explained the process behind picking love stories as,

“I think it’s very funny for people to say, ‘Oh, you put somebody who was, you know, heavier in there, and then you just didn’t follow them’. It’s not like anybody wants that to happen or doesn’t want that to happen. What I want to have happen is just to be true to the experiment. You put people in there. They can’t see each other. If they fall in love, then we follow it and if they don’t, we don’t.”

Love is Blind Season 3- Who’s starring in it?

The cast for the series is not revealed until the season comes out. Thus, we are pretty clueless about the singles appearing in the third season. The mystery is part of Love is Blind’s vibe and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Although we don’t know the identity of the singles appearing on the show, we do know the hosts! Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick will return as our hosts in the third season.

A trailer is unfortunately not out for the third Love is Blind season. Although filming is complete, we probably won’t get one until an exact release date is announced.