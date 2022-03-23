Legacies Season 5 Release Date Potential Updates

Legacies Season 5 is all fans can think of as season 4 is almost ending. And why not? The show has a certain charm to it and fans of the Vampire Diaries and The Originals love seeing more of the supernatural world.

Legacies takes place in Mystic falls in Salvatore Boarding School. It is the perfect place for supernatural beings to study and learn how to control their powers. The headmaster of this school is none other than Alaric Saltzman , who is not only a human but also an essential part of the original series i.e. Vampire Diaries. The spin off series takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride as they see the young generation of supernaturals grow and become the best version of themselves.

So if you are currently watching Legacies season 4 or waiting for it to premiere on Netflix, and want to know when Legacies Season 5 will be releasing, keep on reading.

Has Legacies Season 5 been Renewed?

There is still no word on Legacies Season 5 renewal. And it will probably be a while (a few months) until the network decides to officially announce that Legacies has been greenlit for another season.

But we are sure that the show will be getting renewed since no announcement was made calling season 4 as the last and final season. Moreover Legacies comes from a franchise of very famous shows that have several seasons. And this supernatural spinoff will be no different.

Legacies Season 5 is not releasing any time soon. As season 4 is still airing new episodes on the CW. Moreover an official announcement regarding the show’s renewal status still has to be made. And if this announcement is made as planned, fans of the supernatural series can expect to see Legacies season 5 in early 2023.

Cast:

All the main characters will be returning for their roles. So, here is a list of the cast members for Legacies Season 5.

Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson

Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman

Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman

Aria Shahghasemi aa Landon Kirby

Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael Waithe

Chris Lee as Kaleb Hawkins

Quincy Fouse as Milton “MG” Greasley

Ben Levin as Jed

In addition to these, new cast members will probably be added. But we do not know their names yet. As soon as we get our hands on the official cast list, we will share it with you here.

What will be the potential plot for Legacies Season 5?

It’s hard to predict the plot for the forthcoming season as we still don’t know the end of season 4. The last episode for Legacies season 4 will be airing on April 21, 2022. Only after that can we make assumptions regarding the potential plot of season 5 of Legacies. Although looking at all the previous seasons of the series, we are sure that season 5 will be extremely dramatic and full of unbelievable plot twists.

When will Legacies Season 4 come to Netflix?

New episodes of Legacy season 4 are still airing on The CW and will continue to do so for a while. Only after the show ends airing new episodes on the network, will it be premiered on Netflix. But remember Netflix premieres Legacies for viewers only in the US and no other part of the world.

Now, an official release date still needs to be announced but we think, Legacies season 4 will be making its way to Netflix by the end of April or in May 2022. All the 16 episodes will probably be released together so that viewers can binge watch. After season 4 premieres on Netflix, we will probably get the official announcement of season 5 being renewed.