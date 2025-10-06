Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian sued R&B singer William Ray Norwood Jr AKA Ray J, on Wednesday (October 1, 2025) for defamation, after he claimed that the reality TV stars could soon face a racketeering investigation.

During a TMZ special, Ray J said, “If you told me the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.”

Later, on September 24, 2025, he took things even further during a Twitch livestream, where he allegedly falsely declared to a huge number of followers that “the feds are coming to investigate” the Kardashians.

He said, “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is ’bout to be crazy. I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day, like, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Anybody know Kim, who’s cool with Kim, they need to tell her now that rain is coming, the feds is coming. The feds is coming, there’s nothing I can do about it.” He went on to claim that the alleged investigation against them is “worse than Diddy’s.”

According to a People report, attorney Alex Spiro filed a lawsuit on behalf of the mother-daughter duo. In a statement, Alex told the tabloid that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian had never filed a defamation lawsuit and had not let such comments bother them, but “this false and serious accusation” left them with no other option.

Alex slammed the singer’s accusations, calling it baseless, and stated in the documents that Ray J has been harassing and spreading false statements about Kardashian and Jenner for over two decades.

Referring to the SKIMS founder’s past relationship with the artist in the early 2000s, Alex further added, “Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over twenty years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain.”

Alex stated that Ray J’s statements made in public are entirely false and added, “No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations. These statements were presented as factual assertions about ongoing federal criminal proceedings, not as speculation or opinion. Ray J’s publication of these serious criminal accusations without any attempt at verification or corroboration from legitimate law enforcement sources—who would have readily confirmed that no such investigation exists—constitutes reckless disregard for the truth under the actual malice standard.”

Alex concluded by stating that Ray J based his statements on unverified claims without any real evidence or reliable source for such serious accusations, showing that he ignored the truth and meant harm to the plaintiffs’ reputations.