Key Features That Every Video Editing App Must Have

Video editing is an important part of creating business videos. Video editing software can help you improve your business videos’ quality, look, and feel.

Improve Your Video Quality

Create a More Professional Looking Video

Make Your Videos Engaging

When it comes to creating and sharing videos, most people turn to Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or YouTube. Lesser known is that many of the best video editing tools come in the form of apps, like bigvu.tv. These apps can be downloaded onto your smartphone or tablet or can be simply used online and used whenever you want — no need for expensive equipment or a degree in filmmaking. The following are some key features you should look for when deciding which video editing app is right for you:

A Short Learning Curve

When working with video editing apps, they must have a short learning curve. That means it should be easy to learn, easy to use, easy to understand and navigate, and most importantly — easy to edit.

You also want an easy app to save your work and share your videos with friends and family. You don’t want something so hard-core that even professional editors won’t touch it— you want something simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for professionals.

Ability to Support as many Video File Types as Possible

As a video editor, it is important to be able to open and edit files of different formats, as this will allow you to work on a variety of projects. With so many video editing apps available today, you might wonder which one is the best for your needs. In addition, some apps have built-in music libraries and effects, whereas others don’t have them! You should consider looking into these additional features before deciding which app suits your requirements best.

Regarding core functionality (e.g., import/export), most modern mobile devices support a wide range of file types without any issues whatsoever. Still, if yours doesn’t, we recommend using an external SD Card instead. It will make things easier when transferring files between devices or computers without needing conversion software first.

Ability to Precisely Edit Video Files Using Frame-by-Frame Editing

Frame-by-frame editing is an important feature that can transform your video editing skills from amateur to pro. You will be able to edit the clips in each frame individually, which allows you to zoom in on a specific part of the clip and make precise edits using tools like cut, copy, and paste. You can also add fade-out or fade-in effects to make your videos look professional.

Many other features come with frame-by-frame editings, such as adding text to videos (useful for making titles), adding voiceovers (useful when narrating a video), adding music tracks (to create an atmosphere), and so on.

Ability to Share Your Work Via Social Media

A video editing app should let you share your work. It is an obvious feature, but it’s sometimes overlooked by developers who focus on more advanced features and complex tools. There are a lot of different ways to share your videos on social media, including:

Sharing with friends and family

Second, sharing with clients

Third, sharing with colleagues at work or school

And, sharing with people in your industry (e.g., photographers or filmmakers)

Easy Integration with Google Photos and YouTube

Google Photos and YouTube are two services that are popular with consumers, businesses, and educators. With links to both of these services built into your video editing app, you can easily integrate your videos with them.

Ability to Watermark Videos

Another feature necessary for any video editing app is the ability to watermark your videos. Watermarking is a great way to brand your content, and it can do wonders for protecting your content. It’s also a great way to make your videos more professional-looking, visible, and shareable.

Easy Integration with Instagram and Facebook

Being able to easily upload videos directly to Instagram and Facebook is a must-have feature for a video editing app. It’s too much of a hassle to go through uploading your edited video, then having it go live on your page or group. Also, if you’re sharing a video with friends or family who aren’t on Instagram or Facebook, they might not see it right away if you put it up there first instead of their preferred social media channel.

Available Offline Editing Features So You Can Edit Wherever You Are

The ability to edit videos offline and on the go is a must-have for any video editing app. With so many of us relying on our mobile devices for work, this feature can be incredibly useful. You can edit your videos while on a plane or train, or even while waiting at the bus stop!

The Option of Adding Audio from the Built-In Microphone

A video editor should not only be able to add audio from the built-in microphone without having to connect an external one, but it should also allow you to add audio from an external microphone, an external audio source, and even an external audio device.

The ability to import your music or sound effects is a great thing because it makes the app more versatile and helps you create unique videos.

The Above List of Features is What We Think Every Video Editing App Must Have

If you’re looking for a video editing app that meets all of your needs, the above list is for you. We think that the best video editing apps should have an easy-to-use interface that’s intuitively designed.

A good interface will allow the user to quickly learn how to use the app and start creating content. This can be done by using simple icons, buttons, and text that are easy to understand at first glance. The best way to accomplish this goal is by adding interactive tutorials within the app. This way, the users can learn as they go along without leaving the application or going online for help with tips and tricks on how things work in real-time, rather than having someone else tell them what’s going wrong with their work after they’ve already done it themselves.