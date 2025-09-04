Justin Bieber Announces “Swag II” With Pink Cover Art

Justin Bieber is back with a fresh dose of SWAG. two months after releasing his seventh album, Swag, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 1 in Canada, the Grammy-winner has officially announced its follow-up, Swag II.

The singer has surprised his fans by displaying the album’s title on billboards in London, New York, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai, on Thursday (September 4, 2025).

Justin shared a series of posts on his social media, including the cover for Swag II. While the first Swag had all-black cover, Swag II features a bright pink design, giving off a fresh new vibe, and comes with a parental advisory for explicit content. The pink cover also includes a collage of Justin with his family, showing him with his wife, Hailey Bieber and their son, Jack Blues. He captioned the post, “Swag II midnight tonight.”

The tracklist of Swag II hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans are wondering if it will feature the same artists as the first Swag and continue the same collaborative feel.

The first Swag was released on July 11, 2025 and had 21 tracks, which explored themes of love, life and fatherhood. It featured artists like Gunna, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Dijon, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin and Marvin Winans. The album was mix of pop and R&B and did very well, reaching No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and topping charts in Canada and parts of Europe. “Daisies,” Yukon’ peaked at #17 Hot 100; ‘First Place’ charted lower but got an official video Aug 13, with “Daisies” even reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the past few weeks, he has been sharing pictures of himself in the studio, hinting that he has more music for fans coming soon. Beliebers are excited for the new music he’s been making, especially after waiting four years for a new album since 2021’s Justice.

