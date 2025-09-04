Justin Bieber Announces “Swag II” With Pink Cover Art

By Rahis Saifi

Justin Bieber is back with a fresh dose of SWAG. two months after releasing his seventh album, Swag, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 1 in Canada, the Grammy-winner has officially announced its follow-up, Swag II.

The singer has surprised his fans by displaying the album’s title on billboards in London, New York, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai, on Thursday (September 4, 2025).

Justin shared a series of posts on his social media, including the cover for Swag II. While the first Swag had all-black cover, Swag II features a bright pink design, giving off a fresh new vibe, and comes with a parental advisory for explicit content. The pink cover also includes a collage of Justin with his family, showing him with his wife, Hailey Bieber and their son, Jack Blues. He captioned the post, “Swag II midnight tonight.”

The tracklist of Swag II hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans are wondering if it will feature the same artists as the first Swag and continue the same collaborative feel.

The first Swag was released on July 11, 2025 and had 21 tracks, which explored themes of love, life and fatherhood. It featured artists like Gunna, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Dijon, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin and Marvin Winans. The album was mix of pop and R&B and did very well, reaching No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and topping charts in Canada and parts of Europe. “Daisies,” Yukon’ peaked at #17 Hot 100; ‘First Place’ charted lower but got an official video Aug 13, with “Daisies” even reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the past few weeks, he has been sharing pictures of himself in the studio, hinting that he has more music for fans coming soon. Beliebers are excited for the new music he’s been making, especially after waiting four years for a new album since 2021’s Justice.

What are your opinions on his announcement? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Share

Rahis Saifi
Rahis Saifi
Rahis Saifi always remains passionate towards innovation and his love for gadgets has been exhibited in his writing. His knack to learn more and more had turned him too passionate towards learning. His learning attitude had shaped him as a perfect writer, He writes about technology, gadgets, blogging, smartphone tips and tricks and software reviews.
Related
News

Radiohead Return After Seven Years With 2025 European Tour Announcement

Radiohead is set to return to the stage after...
Read more
News

David Duchovny Talks About Possibility Of The X-Files Return

Chris Carter's sci-fi drama The X-Files, which launched David...
Read more
News

All About Chloë Grace Moretz’s Dreamy Wedding to Kate Harrison

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and model-photographer Kate Harrison are...
Read more
News

Dances with Wolves Actor Graham Greene Passes Away At 73

Graham Greene, known for his films including Dances With...
Read more
News

At Venice, Frankenstein Draws 13-Minute Ovation; Jacob Elordi Gets Emotional

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival, which runs August...
Read more

Copyright © 2025 openskynews.com