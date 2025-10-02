Joshua Allen, So You Think You Can Dance Season 4 Winner Dead at 36

Joshua Allen, the champion of season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance, has reportedly passed away at the age of 36.

While the cause of Allen’s death was not immediately disclosed, a family member told TMZ that Allen died on September 30th, 2025. The outlet later reported that he was hit by a train in Fort Worth, Texas, and succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The family of the late dancer and choreographer has asked fans for privacy and prayers in this difficult time.

Allen’s last Instagram post, shared on July 21st 2025, featured a picture of himself with the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who passed away after drowning during a family vacation in Costa Rica, at the age of 54. In the social media post, Allen paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor. He wrote in the caption, “Fly high King 🤴🏾🕊️💔#gonetoosoon.”

A longtime collaborator and dear friend of Allen, Emmanuel Hurd, said he was shocked by the news of his former colleague’s death and described him as a very honest and real person. Hurd explained to TMZ, “He didn’t always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that’s why he was a winner.”

He wrote on Instagram after his passing, “Can’t wrap my head around this…Josh…my brotha. There are no words. You were the life of the party. You were Batman. Champion. One of the realest people I ever met. Kept it a stack every time and would make it right if you fell short. A real King. This one hurts deep. I know you’re with Stephen now, and that brings me comfort. I love you, bro. IVEVER🦇👑.”

In 2008, Joshua Allen won the season 4 title of Fox’s reality dance competition, while the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died in December 2022 by suicide, finished as the runner-up.

The dancer, during a 2008 interview with Entertainment Weekly, spoke about his close bond with Stephen “tWitch” Boss, noting, “We were really happy for each other,” even though only one could win. Additionally, he said, “We were two of the closest people there.”

He also shared details about his dance background prior to joining the show.

Allen expressed, “I took a few modern dance classes, ballet classes, because I felt that to be a better dancer I would have to take different classes, and, you know, expand my horizons in the art of dance. I didn’t want to audition for the show, not knowing anything. Dallas was [early in the auditions], and after I made it to Vegas — there were months before we actually went — I took as many classes as I could.”

He continued, “I really wasn’t that technically trained. I would just try to take classes in the summer, and when it was school time I would take class, run track, play football. I would always just train in the summer. So it was never hard training.”

Following his victory on So You Think You Can Dance, the dancer went on to appear in several TV shows and films, including 2010’s Step Up 3D, 2011’s Footloose, and a 2011 episode of American Horror Story. Also, he featured in videos and commercials for Honda and McDonald’s.

After a 2016 arrest, Allen pleaded no contest and was sentenced in 2017 to one year in county jail, five years of formal probation, and 52 weeks of domestic-violence counseling. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim for 10 years.

Following the announcement of Allen’s death, Drew Droege shared an Instagram post and wrote, “I’m so sad to hear of Josh Allen’s passing. A phenomenal talent and truly kind person. Much love to his family and friends.”