Amidst the recent introduction of bills in Tennessee that seek to limit the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, rock singer Josh Kiszka, the frontman of Greta Van Fleet, publicly addressed his sexual orientation. In a heartfelt statement shared on Tuesday, Kiszka became the first person to openly discuss his sexual orientation.

Is Josh Kiszka Gay?

Taking a stand against the proposed measures in Tennessee that aim to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, the 27-year-old rock star revealed that he has been in a committed same-sex relationship for the past eight years. Through his statement, he voiced his belief in the necessity of speaking his truth to create positive change not only in Tennessee but also beyond its borders.

In an Instagram post, Kiszka expressed, “In Tennessee, where I have made my home, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It is absolutely vital for me to share my truth, not only for myself but also with the hope of transforming hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.”

While those closest to me are already aware of my relationship, I believe it is crucial to make it known to the wider public. He continued, “Over the years, there has been immense support and love for the LGBTQ+ community. However, there is still work to be done in securing LGBTQ+ rights in Tennessee, the nation, and around the world.” Encouraged by the overwhelming support he received after his previous statement, Kiszka expressed his desire to further contribute to this worthy cause and suggested various ways to help.

Acknowledging the LGBTQ+ community as a cultural pillar, he emphasized their commitment to spreading positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and, most importantly, legislation. Concluding his statement, he shared his thoughts, saying, “The greatest gift we possess as human beings is our capacity to love. As we journey through time, may our growing understanding of the world and ourselves teach us to love even more deeply.”

One of the contested laws in Tennessee is a drag bill that was recently deemed unconstitutional by Judge Thomas L. Parker of the United States District Court. The judge concluded that the bill violates the right to free expression due to its vagueness and overly broad scope. The law, signed by Republican Governor Bill Lee in March, sought to impose several restrictions on the practice of drag.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the Justice Department filed a lawsuit in April challenging another recently passed Tennessee law. This law prohibits transgender children and adolescents from receiving gender-affirming care, and its implementation was aimed at preventing them from accessing such healthcare services.

Greta Van Fleet, a rock band formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan, in 2012, includes Josh Kiszka as a member. The band, consisting of Josh’s twin brother Jake, his brother Sam, and their friend Danny Wagner, is currently working on their highly anticipated third studio album titled “Starcatcher,” scheduled for release in July. In anticipation of the album’s launch, the band released a live performance video of their latest song, “Farewell for Now,” one week prior to its official release.

