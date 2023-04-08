John Wick Spinoff Ballerina Has a Summer 2024 Release Date

John Wick spinoff Ballerina now has a release date set for summer 2024. It is one of the most highly anticipated movies. Previously, the fans were waiting for a release date, and finally, we have a release date for the movie. The movie is set between the franchise’s third and fourth chapters. Keep reading to know about the release date of John Wick spinoff Ballerina and more.

John Wick spinoff Ballerina will hit the theatres next year on June 7, 2024. The movie’s release date was announced after John Wick: Chapter 4 collected a gross of $250 million at the box office worldwide.

At present, the movie is in the post-production stage. The movie’s filming took place in European countries, including Prague and the Czech Republic. In the latest interview, Ana revealed they have already filmed for four months in Prague, with one more month left for filming.

John Wick spinoff Ballerina: Cast

The John Wick spinoff Ballerina will feature the following actors and actresses:

Ana de Armas

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Ian McShane as Winston

Lance Reddick as Charon

Anjelica Huston

Gabriel Byrne

Catalina Sandino Moreno

Norman Reedus

Len Wiseman is the director of the movie, and Shay Hatten has served as the writer for the film. The movie is based on the character crafted by Derek Kolstad.

What Is The Plot Of John Wick Spinoff Ballerina?

The movie revolves around a young female assassin seeking revenge against her family’s killer. The film belongs to the genres of action and thriller. Ana will portray the role of the young assassin. She is trained in the tradition of Ruska Roma, the largest subgroup of the Romani people residing in Russia and Belarus. Further, John Wick has also trained her.

Ana will portray the role of Rooney in the movie. In John Wick spinoff Ballerina, the viewers will see Rooney using her killing skills to take revenge on the people behind the family’s death. You will need to watch the movie to see who the killer is.

The work of John Wick spinoff Ballerina began after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. In the third chapter, the makers introduced the character of Rooney to the viewers. This movie will now explore the story of Rooney.

At present, this is all that we know about the plot. We will reveal more details about the movie’s plot once the creator reveals it.

The Connection Between Ballerina And John Wick

It’s now the time to explore the connection of the John Wick spinoff Ballerina with the film franchise. If you have followed the franchise wholeheartedly, you will know that there is a difference of only six months between the third and fourth chapters. It is why the John Wick spinoff Ballerina events will take place within a concise window.

In the movie, Reeves will also appear. Furthermore, Lance Reddick and McShane will reprise their franchise roles in the film. Thus, it will help the viewers to see the connection between the original John Wick franchise and Ballerina.

