Will There be a John Wick 5 and How it Could Happen?

John Wick Chapter 4 is a box office success; therefore, the fans are waiting to know the franchise’s fate with more information on John Wick 5. The franchise’s first part premiered in 2014; since then, it has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. It is winning the hearts of viewers and critics. There is no slowing down for the franchise. Therefore, it is evident for that fans to wonder about John Wick 5.

Why Is There a Possibility Of John Wick 5?

Breaking the pattern of the previous movies, John Wick: Chapter 4 ends on a definitive note for the character. It is evident from the fact that the title character of the film dies. However, while crafting the end, director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves gave it a vague ending to keep room for John Wick 5.

If John Wick 5 happens, seeing how the franchise will continue without the primary character would be interesting.

Is John Wick 5 In Development?

In August 2020, the makers confirmed that John Wick 5 was developing at Lionsgate. The previous plan was to shoot John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick 5 back-to-back. However, the makers then scrapped the plan for the back-to-back shooting, and it was because the makers felt the need to put their entire focus on Chapter 4. After viewing the franchise’s latest film, it looks like everyone planned to end the story of John Wick.

John Wick is a top-rated franchise of Lionsgate. The franchise’s latest movie broke all the previous opening weekend records, which is why Lionsgate is considering going for John Wick 5.

However, even if John Wick 5 happens, it will take quite some time for the movie to hit the theatre. It is because Chad Stahelski, the director and Keanu Reeves now want to focus on other projects. However, despite their interest in other projects, the duo is keeping the doors of John Wick 5 open.

A John Wick Spinoff is Happening!

Even though the fate of John Wick 5 is unsure, we know that a spinoff of the franchise is happening for sure. The spinoff movie is titled Ballerina, and currently, it is in the post-production stage.

Len Wiseman will direct the movie, featuring Ana de Armas as the protagonist. The film will focus on Rooney, a character introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3. In this movie, the viewers will see Rooney hunting down the people who killed her family. This spinoff will hit theatres worldwide in the summer of 2024.

Additionally, the franchise will expand itself to the television world. The Continental, a miniseries, is set to premiere in the fall of 2023 on Peacock. The series will focus on the story of Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane. Colin Woodell plays the role of the younger Winston in the series. It will house three episodes.

A Tease At The End Of John Wick: Chapter 4

The movie John Wick: Chapter 4 ended with a teaser of the future spinoff. At the movie’s end, Akira confronts Cain after he murdered her father. Also, the producer, Erica Lee, wants to work on a spinoff film around Akira, focusing on Halley Berry’s Sophia and Fishburne’s Bowery King.

John Wick 5 might finally close the franchise. John Wick has already died in Chapter 4, and if it is not a real death, he managed to fool everyone by realistically faking it. If John Wick 5 ever happens, we might see John Wick back again. Even if the fifth movie does not happen, we are sure there are many possibilities for spinoffs.

At the time of writing, there is no concrete answer for the fate of John Wick 5. However, we will update you with any new official information regarding it.

