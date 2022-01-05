John Wick 4 Release date, Cast, and Plot

The first John Wick series was premiered in 2014 and since then this Keanu Reeves action series is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing and biggest series of all time. And we all know that it is only going to get even bigger with time.

So welcome back fam! And as you already know today we are talking about the 4th season of John Wick and all the exciting updates about it. As far as we know that the upcoming film is all set to be released to the world and that along with this there are at least 2 more films lined up for us. So where are all the John wick fans at? Coz I am going completely gaga over this news and I am sure you will too!

As confirmed by Reeves that this movie is a lot of fun, a lot intense and the audience is going to love it. He further added that there are also some new characters in the movie and he is very much excited about the release.

As each and every chapter of the series has leveled up the fighting game we are expecting something, even more, from this season of the movie. Along with that, we will be seeing more new intimidating characters and other returning faces includes Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, Bill Skarsgard, and more. Other than that Marko Zaror the Chilean actor is being featured as a new villain.

The film has been postponed a lot of times due to COVID and had planned on completing at least 15 installments. However, let’s dive in and see what all we know about our upcoming movie.

John Wick 4 Release Date

All the fans who had signed up earlier for all the updates about the third part of the movie were notified first about the 4th season as well. They received a text message that mentioned they have served and chapter 4 if John Wick is going to be released on 21st May 2021.

However, due to the pandemic, the production for the movie got a lot delayed. That in turn led to a delay in the release date of the movie. As said by director Chad Stahelski he couldn’t predict the release date yet.

He also added that Matrix was in production and Keanu had to finish The Matrix first due to commitment. Thus the entire season took almost sn year to be out

In May 2020 a new release calendar was out by Lionsgate that also included the news of John Wick 4 and it mentioned that the show has been delayed for a year now. The show is all set to be released on 27th May 2022

Later on, in March 2021, it was shared that the production for the movie will begin in June along with the 5th part of the movie. So now we just have to wait for the production to be over and the movie to be released as soon as possible,

John Wick 4 Cast

As we all know Keanu Reeves is going to be back in his role as the intense ex-hitman John Wick. Other than him all the other cast members including Ian McShane as Winston and Lance Reddick are also back.

Meanwhile, we will also see a lot of other talented stars to be joining for chapter 4. This list of stars includes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Shamier Anderson, Clancy Brown, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Rina Sawayama will be debuting in this chapter. Along with them, Marko Zaror will be seen as the latest adversary of John Wick

John Wick 4 Plot

As far as we know that the 4th chapter will be continuing from the 3rd chapter and we know that John has $14 million cash on him. And after the serious fight with the assassins, it seemed he is dead however, he was up again and had planned his revenge against the Murky group- that put his life in danger. The fourth chapter will show us a war between the powerful criminal council and the assassin

This installment is not written by Derek Kolstad, unlike the other 3 installments. And as far as we know Mike Finch is going to take on with the writing for the 4th installment. However, no official announcement of the plot has been made yet so till now we just have to wait and watch.

John Wick 4 Trailer

As of now, no official announcement has been made for the trailer yet. But we will keep you updated if any update is out for the show. Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about the show and your favorite characters.