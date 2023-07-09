What is John Berylson Net Worth?

John Berylson, the former owner of Millwall Football Club, had a successful career in business and made significant contributions to the club. While the exact net worth of John Berylson is speculative, it is believed to range from $136 million to $175 million. Berylson’s career spanned various industries, and their involvement extended beyond business to philanthropy and community service.

Unfortunately, John Berylson’s life was tragically cut short in a car accident in July 2023. Let’s delve into John Berylson’s net worth, career, personal life, and untimely passing.

John Berylson Net Worth

As of his death, John Berylson’s net worth is estimated to be between $136 million and $175 million. However, these numbers are speculative, and no concrete figure is available. Berylson amassed their wealth through successful business endeavours and involvement in various sectors.

John Berylson Career and Education

John Berylson was a highly educated individual, graduating from Brown University with an A.B., Harvard Business School with an M.B.A., and New York University with an M.S. Their professional career showcased diverse interests and involvement in different sectors.

Berylson played a crucial role as the director of Youngworld Stores Group, Inc., contributing to the company’s operations and management. They were also actively involved in Millwall Holdings PLC, serving as the Non-Executive Chairman, Audit Committee Member, and Remuneration Committee Member. Their financial contributions, estimated to be around £100 million, demonstrated their dedication to the success of Millwall Football Club.

In addition to their business ventures, Berylson served as the director of Manifold Capital Corp., showcasing their diverse interests and involvement in different industries.

Reports suggested Berylson’s affiliation with the Republican Party and donations to John McCain during the 2008 Presidential Election. However, Berylson clarified that these reports were inaccurate and stated they were registered Democrats, highlighting the complexity of political affiliations.

Berylson’s dedication to public service was evident through their background as a former US Marine. They were also passionate sports fans, mainly supporting the Boston Red Sox.

Their involvement extended to trustee positions, serving at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, The Newton-Wellesley Hospital, and the Brown University Library System. These roles showcased their commitment to healthcare, education, and community service.

John Berylson Personal Life

Beyond their professional accomplishments, John Berylson and their wife, Amy, were dedicated philanthropists. They channelled their philanthropic efforts through the Amy Smith and John G. Berylson Foundation. Additionally, they were involved in philanthropy in Boston through the Richard and Susan Smith Family Foundation, contributing to initiatives in healthcare, social services, arts and culture, and other areas of need in the community.

John Berylson’s Death

Tragically, John Berylson’s life came to an untimely end on July 4, 2023, in a devastating car accident. The accident occurred in Falmouth, Massachusetts, when Berylson’s 2019 Range Rover lost control on a curve, veered off the road, and overturned in a ravine before hitting a tree. Berylson, the vehicle’s sole occupant, became trapped inside, and rescue teams had to use mechanical methods to extricate them from the wreckage. Despite rescue efforts, Berylson was pronounced dead at the accident scene. The police initiated an investigation into the cause of the crash, which is ongoing.

