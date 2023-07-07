The Lions Confirmed the John Berylson Cause of Death Via Twitter

John Berylson, the owner and chairman of the Millwall Football Club, sadly passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday morning, July 4, 2023. His untimely death has led all the members and fans of Millwall in mourning. The Lions’ official Twitter account confirmed his death and released a statement. This statement also spoke about what a great man Berylson was and how he will be greatly missed. It also shared John Berylson’s cause of death. So, let’s delve into the details!

John Berylson Cause Of Death

According to the Lions’ statement, John Berylson’s cause of death is due to a tragic accident.

More details of the accident have been revealed since then, and the Falmouth police are investigating the cause of the crash.

When it left the carriageway and rolled over into a ravine, Berylson was driving his range rover in Falmouth, Massachusetts. The 70-year-old’s car was overturned and resting against a tree on Tuesday before 8 am. The owner and chairman of Millwall football club was immediately cut out of the range rover by the emergency team but could not survive his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. There was no one else with him in the vehicle.

According to the police, initial investigations point towards Berylson losing control of his car on a bend at Sippewissett Road, which led to his vehicle moving away from the carriageway.

A Look Into John Berylson Life

John Berylson first became interested in Millwall in 2006 but became one of the key shareholders of the football club in 2007. He later became the chairman of the club in the same year.

John was incredibly invested in the team, and under his supervision, the club got promoted to the Championship in 2010 and 2017. Furthermore, he was also one of the main reasons the club performed exceptionally well and lifted the playoff trophy six years back at Wembley.

Besides owning a well-known football club, the 70-year-old was also an entrepreneur. He was the founder of Chestnut Hill Ventures LLC.

He was also a Harvard graduate and was known for his philanthropic efforts. He would often donate to causes such as education.

He currently resides in the Wellesley Hills in Greater Boston and had no retirement plans. He was very much involved with the club and had grand plans for their future.

John Berylson is survived by Amy, his wife, and three kids, Jennifer, James, and Elizabeth.

Tributes Pour In After John Berylson’s Death

The first tribute paid after Berylson’s death was by the football club’s official social media account, where they released a statement announcing John Berylson’s cause of death and the effect it had on everyone who knew him. In the report, the club members also referred to him as a “person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness.”

The statement also said that John had a big vision for the next season, which he was extremely eager about. It also said that any new success the club will get would be in the memory and honour of Berylson.

Since then, several tributes have poured in from Millwall Football Club fans, members and rivals.

Steve Kavanagh, the CEO of the football club, also paid tribute to the late chairman. The lengthy award shared how John had an “endless passion” for the club. He also said that Berylson always put a lot of energy and thought into improving the club, and every year he would try harder than the previous year.

The English Football League acknowledged John’s death and tweeted, “The EFL is shocked and saddened by the news and sends its deepest condolences to John’s family and everyone connected with Millwall.”

Alan Dunne, a former Millwall defender, was among the many who paid tribute to the club’s late owner. In his honour, Alan condoned the chairman and his friend, John. He further said that Millwall was put “back on the map” thanks to John, who did much for the club. He also said that John’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed and will always be remembered.

