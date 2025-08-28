It’s Official! Twilight Saga To Return To Theaters This October

It’s time to relive the magic! The epic love triangle of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner is all set to return to the big screen.

Lionsgate announced that the fan-favorite Twilight Saga will hit theatres this October. The studio is re-releasing the films to let fans relive nostalgia for one of the 2000s most popular series.

Lionsgate, which acquired the production company Summit Entertainment in 2012, announced on Wednesday (August 27) through its official social media account that all five Twilight movies will return to theaters this October, along with the poster featuring graphics of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner with the words, “Forever Begins Again,” written on it. Although the exact release dates were not revealed, Lionsgate promised to share details soon, hinting at announcement on Thursday with caption, “Tomorrow.”

About The Twilight Saga

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s books of the same name, Twilight revolves around the love story of Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson), which takes a dramatic turn when Bella learns that Edward is a vampire. Their relationship is constantly challenged by other vampires, werewolves, and Bella’s close bond with Jacob Black (played by Taylor Lautner), who is himself a werewolf.

Films of The Twilight Saga

The Twilight franchise consists of five films- Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

Twilight Franchise Success

No one expected Twilight to become such a huge hit, when it was first released on November 21, 2008. It was a small budge movie that went on to make $408.4 million worldwide and turned the trio – Kristen, Robert, and Taylor into global stars. The franchise garnered loyal fans and managed to earn more than $3.3 billion worldwide from its five films.

Even after 15 years, the movie is still popular, generating countless memes and regular rewatches by fans. Work is underway on an animated TV reboot.

Director Catherine Hardwicke on Twilight’s Success

In 2023, director Catherine Hardwicke reflected on the film’s success, saying the story of first love connected strongly with audiences. She was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as saying, “Everybody wants to have that first love. That’s just undeniable. That’s just a head rush that makes you feel ecstatic. A love that’s like a drug…. And that’s what I was really trying to create in the movie.”