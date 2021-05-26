Knockout City was first revealed in February, and as a brand-new sport, it was initially difficult to understand its fundamentals. The game is based on the traditional playground game of dodgeball, in which players throw balls at each other in a variety of creative arenas. Moreover, seasons of content will be available, similar to Fortnite and other live service games that receive daily updates after their initial release. This brings us to the key question in most players’ minds,” Is Knockout city free to play?”

To be clear, Knockout City hasn’t been made free, but there are ways to help you play it for free.

How To Get Free Knockout City?

While Knockout City isn’t technically free to play, there are a couple of ways to get it for free. If you have an EA Play or Xbox Game Pass subscription, you are pretty much good to go. This is because the game has been added as a part of these subscriptions.

If you are not a part of these subscriptions, then there is another way for you to play Knockout City. It’s no surprise that Velan Studios wants to get Knockout City into as many hands as possible, particularly after the failure of another multiplayer EA Original in 2020’s Rocket Arena. This is why they have made this dodge ball game available for free on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch from May 21st. You’ll be able to download and try out the game for free from May 21st to May 30th. This free trial will help you decide whether you want to invest in the game or not.

Everything that you would find in the paid version has been included in the free trial. You’ll be able to team up with friends online. And finish crew contracts with them during this designated block party. You’ll have complete access to the title, including all modes and they’ll even give you a lot of options for customizing your character. It also has crossplay, so you can play with whoever you want, no matter where they are.

What to do once the Trial Period Ends?

After the trial period has finished, you will have two packages to purchase from aka Block Party Edition and Block Party Deluxe Edition. The Block Part Edition costs $20 whereas the Block Party Deluxe edition costs $29.99 You can either opt for that or use EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play it.