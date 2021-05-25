Biomutant Review- A Game That Didn’t Fulfill Expectations

Biomutant is a post-apocalyptic open-world Kung Fu fable RPG. It has a special fighting-style martial arts system that allows you to combine melee action, shooting, and mutant abilities. With so many things going on in the game, it’s time for our brutally honest Biomutant Review.

The game is based on a gamer playing a significant role in the creation of a new world tale that begins when the end comes. A plague destroys the country and the tree of life bleeds death from its roots. The tribes are split, needing someone powerful enough to unite them. And that someone, is you aka the player in the game. He is supposed to restore the tree of life while at the same time facing different tribes and their various opinions.

Biomutant Release Date and Timings

The game was first revealed in 2017 but then dropped off the radar until 2020. Gamers can now get a chance to try and explore the much-awaited during its release date today on May 25.

The following is the complete Biomutnant release schedule for May:

Playstation 4 released on May 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)

The Xbox One released on May 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)

The game released on Steam on May 25, 2021, at 7 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)

The release date for Epic Games was May 25, 2021, at 7 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)

Release date on GOG.com: May 25, 2021, at 7 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)

Biomuntant is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One X. THQ Nordic has announced that a native version for the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X will be released shortly.

Biomutant Review- Why aren’t we a big fan of the game?

The main issue that we found with the game was that the creators have kept quantity over quality. We felt that since there are so many things happening at the same time in the game, it lost its zeal. Moreover, we also disliked the narrator’s voice a lot. Not only this but the gibberish of a language spoken by the characters really makes us feel like the voice-over could have been better. It also feels like one or two people have done the voice over for all the characters. In fact, not only is each conversation double the length but also removes you from the conversation instantly because of the language and voices used. The sound of the mutant as you turn between guns and swords is very odd as well. The former’s goal is never quite accurate enough.

The fight against melee is stronger, but not different, all rotating into three combos, so you can do a super pass. We also felt that the personalities of most of the characters were somewhat the same. We can tell by playing the game that its storyline is great but has gotten ruined as there is too much going on.

Biomutant Review- What we loved?

We loved that the game is all about the player as he gets to decide everything. He gets to choose the kind of battle he wants along with the characters he will have by his side. You can also choose the tribe you like which we thought is a great add-on.

We did find the arms as the most fascinating customizing feature and something we definitely loved. Not that there is a major difference among most of them but that it is fun to fit broken road signs and engine parts that are all made up of various bits of after-apocalyptic waste. You can even decide the stats, buffs, and boosts you want for the weapon.

Although, the fact that you must use certain minor sections of the game for entertainment tells us that you are soon to reach a predictable routine in which every boss must be defeated by a different vehicle for which you need to locate the parts before they function. It not only undermines the structural aspect of your character but the entire aspect of your customization.

The action is all right once you get used to it and there are a lot of bigger enemies on a decent level, but there are too few comments to make it very enjoyable. As you go upwards, more elementary magic skills and mental powers are available, some of which are limited by the type of character you select.

Biomutant has a crafting method for adding to your equipment values such as energy recovery, elementary resistance, or additional armor as well that we liked a lot.

Preload Details

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to Biomutant preload choices, depending on which platform you’re using. On PS4 and Xbox One consoles, the game is available to preload right now. Biomutant, on the other hand, will not be available as a preload on Steam or the Epic Games Store. In addition to this, on consoles, Biomutant’s download size is about 11GB.

Is Biomutant free to play?

Biomutant is free to play but only on PC via EA Play Pro. However, EA Play Pro isn’t free of cost. It is a subscription that costs £14.99 every month and £89.99 per year. Besides this, you can also buy the preload game for £54.99 on Microsoft’s consoles.

Final Verdict

We would love to give Biomutant some credit for trying something different. But most of the time, we just felt it’s a mix of other games. We do appreciate the team of Biomutant which was only 20 people for creating a game that has great potential. But at the end of the day, although Biomutant does not look like a traditional post-apocalyptic game, many of its offerings have been seen before which makes it disappointing.