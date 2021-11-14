How to Invite Brewster to Your Island in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2

Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0 update is here. And it has finally bought with it the famous Animal Crossing Brewster along. This new free update will be a great way for players to have a cup of coffee and relax with friends at The Roost, Brewster’s very own cafe.

However, you won’t find Animal Crossing Brewster just by downloading the update. You will have to unlock him in New Horizons.

How to find Animal Crossing Brewster in New Horizons?

Below are the simple steps you need to follow to find Brewster.

1) The first step is for you to go to the Museum and talk to Blathers. Here Blathers will share his idea of introducing a cafe in the museum to attract more people. But, his friend and long-time long-timer, Brewster cant be contacted.

Because of this, Blathers will ask you to find Brewster and also give you a picture of him. He will also give a hint that Brewster loves Gyroids (this is an important hint as Brewster will only be found at a place with Gyroids).

If you visit the museum, talk to Blathers and he doesn’t talk about Brewster, then it means that you need to focus a bit more on your museum. You can do this by donating a sea creature and leaving the museum. Then come back in a while. Blathers will probably open up to you about the whole cafe and Brewster situation.

2) Now, you will begin your search for Brewster. You can do this by either the Nook Tour or one of Kapp’n’s boat tours (this is another new update). No matter which option you prefer to search for Brewster, you will have to spend 1000 No miles to start the trip. If you do have the option of using Kapp’n’s boat tours, use it. As there are greater chances of finding Brewster on Kapp’n island. Although, you must remember that Brewster can’t be found on any island if you haven’t spoken to Blathers first. Moreover, Brewster will be available near Gyroids.

How to unlock Brewster?

Now that you have found Brewster, you will have to follow the below-mentioned steps to unlock him.

1) As soon as you see Brewster, go and talk to him. Tell him that you have been looking for him and that Blathers needs him. He will talk to you a bit and then tell you that he will be seeing you.

2) After talking to Brewster, you will go back to your islan. Thislandou will go to the museum and tell him what Brewster had told you. Here, Blathers will tell you about Brewster and his habit of being punctual, meaning that he is coming soon.

3) Finally, the museum will be closed for a day in order to make the necessary renovations. And when it opens back, you will find Brewster and his cafe The Roost. You can find this cafe by going up the stairs and looking to your left.

Use of Animal Crossing Brewster

Brewster and his cafe are a great addition to the game. You can get a cup of coffee from here. It can be a great spot for you to make friends and relax. Additionally, you can invite people yourself to the cafe as well via amiibo cards. Until now these are all the uses we know. Probably just like other Animal Crossing series, you will also be able to work shifts at The Roost in New Horizons.