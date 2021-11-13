Ultraman Season 2 Release Date, Trailer and More

Ultraman is one of the best anime series to be ever produced from a manga by Netflix. Its first season was a huge hit.

And was loved by fans all over the world. Naturally, Netflix had to acknowledge the success of the show. And renew it for another season aka Ultraman Season 2. Here is everything we know about the upcoming season.

Ultraman Season 2 Release Date

It’s been a while since Ultraman was renewed for a season 2.

It was renewed in 2019 at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival. Since then, we don’t know the exact date when filming began. But when a teaser for the much-awaited season was released on July 5, 2020, it was confirmed that filming had begun.

Although an official release date hasn’t been released yet, it is confirmed that the new season will be released in 2022.

Netflix announced this news at their virtual event, TUDUM, where they also unveiled season two’s poster. Moreover, we are expecting season 2 to be available on Netflix by the spring of 2022.

Synopsis

The six ultra brothers will be appearing in the new season. We still don’t know their exact roles. But what we know for sure is that Shinjiro will be now responsible for taking care of Earth. It will be his duty to protect the earth from enemies. So, be prepared for an action-packed Ultraman season 2.

Additionally, kimura in a recent interview has given a few details of the new season:

“Shinjiro Hayata, the son of Hayata Shin, who was once Ultraman, is the new protagonist. After Ultraman leaves Earth, Shinjiro fights to become a hero for a new generation. A typical teenage hero in a metallic powered suit.

Featuring his comrades like Seven and Ace, you can enjoy action scenes against enemies such as Ace Killer or Adad. In Season 2, Zoffy, Jack, and Taro join Ultraman, Seven, and Ace. The Ultra 6 Brothers finally reunite. The action and story are powered up in Season 2. Don’t miss it!”

Ultraman Season 2 Trailer

A trailer for season 2 was just recently released. And fans can watch it on youtube. The new season will be released soon on Netflix. It will probably have 13 episodes of 23 to 25 minutes just like the previous season.